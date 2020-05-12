Convolutional Accelerator for Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN)
SmartDV Ships First Design and Verification IP for MIPI RFFE v3.0 Specification
Users Take Delivery on New SmartDV IP as MIPI Alliance Unveils Latest Specification
SAN JOSE, CALIF. –– May 12, 2020 –– SmartDV™ Technologies is the first vendor to deliver Design and Verification intellectual property (IP) supporting the MIPI RF Front End Control Interface (MIPI RFFE) v3.0 specification, shipping it as the MIPI Alliance announced availability.
|
MIPI RFFE Master IP
|Related
The SmartDV MIPI RFFE v3.0 protocol portfolio of Design and Verification IP includes simulation IP, assertion IP, post-silicon validation IP and SystemC models, along with RFFE master and slave Design IP. Also part of the portfolio is SimXL™, Synthesizable Transactors for accelerating system-level, system-on-chip (SoC) testing on hardware emulators or field programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping platforms. In addition to fast porting of simulation tests to emulators and FPGA platforms, SimXL enables early software development on an FPGA platform.
“The new MIPI RFFE 3.0 specification will enable the advance of 5G, a growth opportunity our user community is following quite closely," says Deepak Kumar Tala, SmartDV’s managing director. “It is critical to us to quickly deliver high-quality Design and Verification IP to meet our users’ exacting needs that match the features and benefits of MIPI RFFE v3.0. That’s why SmartDV continues to be the Proven and Trusted IP vendor.”
A de facto standard interface for control of radio frequency (RF) front-end (FE) subsystems, the new MIPI RFFE v3.0 protocol is designed for tight timing precision and low latencies needed to support 5G. It includes a two-wire interface to control RF subsystems for amplifiers, tuners, switches and filters and enhanced triggering and functionality including timed, mappable and extended triggers.
Availability and Pricing
The entire SmartDV MIPI RFFE v3.0 protocol portfolio is available now. As with all SmartDV’s Design and Verification IP, its new MIPI RFFE v3.0 protocol Design and Verification IP enables users to get to market quickly and confidently. They are fast, highly configurable and reusable plug-and-play Design and Verification IP solutions for supporting the demanding needs and precision for 5G and other RF applications.
Fast turnaround customization is available.
Pricing is available upon request.
Email requests for datasheets or more information should be sent to sales@Smart-DV.com.
About SmartDV
SmartDV™ Technologies is the Proven and Trusted choice for Verification and Design IP with the best customer service from more than 250 experienced ASIC and SoC design and verification engineers. Its high-quality standard protocol Design and Verification IP for simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, post-silicon validation, formal property verification, RISC-V verification services can be rapidly customized to meet specific customer design needs. The result is Proven and Trusted Design and Verification IP used in hundreds of networking, storage, automotive, bus, MIPI and display chip projects throughout the global electronics industry. SmartDV is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, Calif.
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
SmartDV Technologies Hot IP
SmartDV Technologies Hot Verification IP
Related News
- MIPI RFFE v3.0 Delivers Tighter Timing Precision and Reduced Latencies Needed for Successful 5G Rollouts
- SmartDV Announces Addition of Six New Verification IPs to their Product Portfolio
- SmartDV Adds Support for MIPI I3C 1.1 Across Entire IP Portfolio
- NSITEXE Selects SmartDV TileLink Verification IP for RISC-V Based Applications
- SmartDV's TileLink, Verilator VIP on Full Display at RISC-V Summit
Breaking News
- Riedel adopts intoPIX TICO-XS FPGA IP-cores to empower broadcasts & events.
- Coherent Logix Selects Kandou's SerDes IP for its Low-Power, High-Performance C-Programmable Processors
- SmartDV Ships First Design and Verification IP for MIPI RFFE v3.0 Specification
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Licensed by Picocom for 5G New Radio Infrastructure Baseband SoCs
- SMIC Aims to Raise More Than $3B for Expansion
Most Popular
- TSMC Expected to Rebound in 2021 on AMD Gains
- Synopsys Accelerates High-Performance Computing SoC Designs with Industry's Broadest IP Portfolio for TSMC's 5nm Process Technology
- Imagination Inquiry Exposes Wider Risk of IP Sales to China
- Imagination Technologies and BAIC Capital announce automotive joint venture
- Imagination Previews Shifting Views Prior to UK Hearing
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page