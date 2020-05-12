Riedel adopts intoPIX TICO-XS FPGA IP-cores to empower broadcasts & events.

Down to 1 millisecond using JPEG-XS: the new MediorNet MuoN & FusioN will transmit video in studios and around the world, every day, at the lowest latency!

Mont-Saint-Guibert, May 12, 2020 – intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative image processing and compression technologies, is happy to announce that RIEDEL has integrated the new TICO-XS solution. Riedel will deliver a new range of JPEG-XS-enabled SFPs and processing hubs for ST 2110 live production.

“For broadcasters who want to create full IP workflows and truly replace uncompressed video and SDI, intoPIX JPEG-XS is an outstanding solution enabling to transmit video without losing image quality, with less than 1 millisecond of latency. This intoPIX technology enabled us to achieve a true breakthrough with our MuoN devices: with 64 JPEG-XS encoders per RU, our solutions now boast the highest density on the market” said Renaud Lavoie, Managing Director at Riedel Montreal.

The JPEG-XS standard has been co-created by intoPIX and will significantly accelerate the transition to professional media over managed IP networks. It enables live production workflows to move from traditional SDI to networked IP and target COTS equipment. Compared to uncompressed video, JPEG-XS will generate cost savings, allow greater network scalability, simplify connectivity and facilitate the capability to increase quality with no impact on latency. Both Riedel and intoPIX are showing new products powered by JPEG-XS. The two companies welcome everybody to contact their respective sales team to sample the intoPIX JPEG-XS technology and the new Riedel MuoN and FusioN products.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 700 people in 25 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas. Further information about Riedel and the company’s products is available at www.riedel.net

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading technology provider of innovative compression, image processing and security solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP cores and efficient software solution (on CPU & GPU) to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience. Our solutions enable the Broadcast industry to build new bandwidth-efficient live production workflows, reducing operating costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, enabling remote production and preserving always the lowest latency and the highest quality

More information on our company, customers, technology and products can be found on www.intopix.com





