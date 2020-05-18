UltraSoC appoints Jonathan Lucas as VP of Software

Former director of Icera and Five.AI brings real-time embedded and ML experience

CAMBRIDGE, UK – May 18, 2020 -- UltraSoC has announced the appointment of Jonathan Lucas as VP of Software. His 30 years of software engineering and senior management experience, with specific strengths in embedded and machine-learning systems, will support the application of the company’s analytics technology in emerging data-centric applications including automotive and cybersecurity. In addition to his significant software engineering experience, Jonathan was chosen to head UltraSoC’s software division due to his leadership experience with large teams on complex multidisciplinary projects.

Jonathan was Director of Physical Layer Software at Icera, whose wireless modem technology was acquired by NVIDIA in 2011. Since then he was a co-founder and Technical Director at Five.AI, an autonomous driving stack development company; and most recently with Folio Intelligence, a machine-learning fintech company. He has also held roles with two leading technology consultancies: TTP and PA Consulting.

A graduate of Cambridge University, he is a Fellow of the IET (Institution of Engineering and Technology).

Jonathan Lucas commented: “Having witnessed UltraSoC’s development, I’m excited to be joining the team and am looking forward to working with customers on the exciting current and emerging opportunities in autonomous and connected vehicles, enterprise IT and other safety, performance and security critical markets.”

UltraSoC CEO Rupert Baines added: “We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to the team. His hands-on technical skills, commitment and team management experience will be a real asset to our senior management team. His ML skills will be invaluable to our rapidly expanding opportunities in cybersecurity for the automotive market.”

About UltraSoC

UltraSoC is a pioneering developer of analytics and monitoring technology at the heart of the systems-on-chip (SoCs) that power today’s electronic products. The company’s embedded analytics technology allows product designers to add advanced cybersecurity, functional safety and performance tuning features; and it helps resolve critical issues such as increasing system complexity and ever-decreasing time-to-market. UltraSoC’s technology is delivered as semiconductor IP and software to customers in the consumer electronics, computing and communications industries. For more information visit www.ultrasoc.com.





