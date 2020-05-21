SimpleMachines selects UltraSoC embedded analytics to support next-generation compute platform

Composable Computing Platform future-proofed against needs of future computing paradigms

CAMBRIDGE, UK – May 21, 2020 -- UltraSoC today announced that its embedded analytics technology has been selected by SimpleMachines, Inc (SMI) for use within SMI’s innovative Composable Computing Platform. UltraSoC’s technology will allow SMI and its customers to gain an intimate understanding of the behavior of the hardware and software within the company’s products, which are targeted at a diverse range of demanding applications such as security, visual cognition, language comprehension and web-scale personalization.

SMI’s solutions employ a fundamentally new, patented processor architecture which is designed to be fully customizable to achieve maximum utilization of on-chip resources, making it suitable for a vast range of applications from artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge to web-scale and high-performance computing. UltraSoC’s embedded analytics will be designed into SMI’s system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor products, allowing monitoring of internal bus transactions, processor execution and other system-wide behaviors within the device.

Gajinder Panesar, CTO of UltraSoC, commented: “SimpleMachines’ Composable Computing concept is a genuine game-changer for emerging data-driven applications. The problems they’re addressing are traditionally seen as needing a hard-wired solution – and often that means costly and time-consuming ASIC development. Clever new hardware architectures also often overlook how the software developer will use, debug, or understand that architecture. We’re delighted to have the opportunity to work with SMI and to support the team as they deliver solutions to arguably some of the world’s trickiest computing problems.”

SimpleMachines CEO, Karu Sankaralingam, added: “UltraSoC is the only company that can provide intimate visibility of the operation of our chips – which is vital as we implement our architecture. The embedded insights UltraSoC’s technology delivers will be essential for customers as they develop solutions, and will increasingly be a must-have even when devices are deployed in the field. Having UltraSoC in our chips addresses the need for a system-level view of performance that makes software development and hardware integration much more efficient.”

SimpleMachines (SMI) addresses a pressing need in the market, in that hardware (chip)-only solutions are not keeping pace with rapid changes in technology; and are expensive and take too long to develop and deploy. The company’s breakthrough design simplifies complex workloads into four basic behaviors that are then composed and compiled onto the silicon on the fly to create a processor that is future-proofed against the growing needs of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, machine learning, robotics, and big data. The Composable Computing Platform is a radically new software-centric approach that enables the programmer to easily optimize the hardware and get the performance of custom silicon with a platform that supports hundreds of different use cases.

About UltraSoC

UltraSoC is a pioneering developer of analytics and monitoring technology at the heart of the systems-on-chip (SoCs) that power today’s electronic products. The company’s embedded analytics technology allows product designers to add advanced cybersecurity, functional safety and performance tuning features; and it helps resolve critical issues such as increasing system complexity and ever-decreasing time-to-market. UltraSoC’s technology is delivered as semiconductor IP and software to customers in the consumer electronics, computing and communications industries. For more information visit www.ultrasoc.com.





