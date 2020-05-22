ASRC-Pro : 24-bit -130dB THD+N Multi-Channel Audio Sample Rate Converter
Panasonic Adopts Synopsys Custom Design Platform to Accelerate Next-Generation Automotive and Industrial Products
Synopsys solution deployed at Panasonic for all analog, mixed-signal & RF designs
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 22, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Panasonic Corporation has selected the Synopsys Custom Design Platform for its total design flow to develop next generation analog and mixed-signal products after the completion of a rigorous technical evaluation and successful migration of legacy design flows and data. Panasonic has already begun design work with the Synopsys Custom Design Platform; it will be used by all Panasonic analog, mixed-signal and RF design groups world-wide.
"We selected Synopsys as our EDA partner to help us accelerate our spatial sensing solution and battery sensing solution for automotive and industrial market," said Hiroyuki Tsujikawa, Director at Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd.. "Synopsys demonstrated that they could respond rapidly to our requirements, and we moved our legacy designs and design flows to Synopsys in just a few months."
Synopsys' Custom Design Platform is based on the Custom Compiler design and layout environment and includes HSPICE®, FineSim® SPICE, and CustomSim™ FastSPICE circuit simulation, Custom WaveView™ waveform display, StarRC™ parasitic extraction, and IC Validator physical verification.
Key features of the Custom Design Platform include reliability-aware verification, Extraction Fusion technology, and visually assisted layout. Reliability-aware verification ensures robust analog/mixed-signal (AMS) design with signoff-accurate transistor-level EM/IR analysis, large-scale Monte Carlo simulation, aging analysis, and other verification checks. Extraction Fusion technology with StarRC parasitic extraction reduces design closure time by enabling accurate parasitic simulation before layout is complete. Visually-assisted automation is a pioneering approach to reducing layout effort that is proven to deliver higher productivity.
"Panasonic is one of several full-flow competitive displacements we've achieved this year from customers seeking better overall design productivity, industry-leading circuit simulation performance, and gold-standard extraction and simulation accuracy." said Aveek Sarkar, vice president, AMS customer success and product management at Synopsys. "We welcome Panasonic to our rapidly growing community of full-flow custom design customers."
For more on the Synopsys Custom Design Platform, visit www.synopsys.com/custom
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot Verification IP
Related News
- Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design
- Ricoh Adopts Synopsys' Processor Designer to Accelerate Custom DSP Design
- Synopsys Introduces 3DIC Compiler, Industry's First Unified Platform to Accelerate Multi-die System Design and Integration
- Faraday Adopts Synopsys' Platform Architect and Hybrid Prototyping Solutions to Expand Design Services
- Synopsys Custom Design Platform Secures Full-flow Displacement of Legacy Design Tools at Alphawave
Breaking News
- Panasonic Adopts Synopsys Custom Design Platform to Accelerate Next-Generation Automotive and Industrial Products
- North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts April 2020 Billings
- Gyrfalcon is Named as a Top 10 Processor for AI Acceleration at the Endpoint in 2020 by EE Times
- Fuji Xerox Adopts Synopsys ZeBu Server for Multi-Function Printer SoC
- SimpleMachines selects UltraSoC embedded analytics to support next-generation compute platform
Most Popular
- Politics Haunts TSMC's US Fab Plan
- CEO interview: The importance of being agile
- CXL Protocol Adds Capabilities over PCIe
- Imec combines advanced machine learning algorithms and innovations in chip design to achieve cm accuracy and low-power ultra wideband localization
- eMemory Provides Intellectual Property for Secure NB-IoT Products
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page