Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 20, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its second quarter fiscal year 2020. Revenue for the second quarter was $861.3 million, compared to $836.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

"Synopsys continues to execute well. We delivered excellent second quarter results, including revenue, non-GAAP earnings per share and operating cash flow that exceeded our targets. Our innovation continues at a rapid pace, as we introduced several exciting new products in the quarter," said Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys. "Even as the world grapples with unprecedented challenges, chip and system design activity remain robust. With a resilient business model and strong balance sheet, Synopsys is well-positioned to reaffirm our 2020 revenue and non-GAAP operating margin guidance and raise our non-GAAP earnings-per-share and operating cash flow targets."

GAAP Results

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $109.9 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to $118.2 million, or $0.77 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $188.3 million, or $1.22 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $178.1 million, or $1.16 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

For a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" and the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and associated services, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes security and quality solutions for software development across many industries. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2020. These financial targets assume that the current U. S. government "Entity List" restrictions remain in place for the rest of the fiscal year. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.



Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Targets

(in millions except per share amounts)





Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Synopsys will post copies of the prepared remarks of Aart de Geus, chairman and co-chief executive officer, and Trac Pham, chief financial officer, on its website following today's call. In addition, Synopsys makes additional information available in a financial supplement and corporate overview presentation, also posted on the corporate website.

Effectiveness of Information

The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call and the information contained in the financial supplement and corporate overview presentation (available in the Investor Relations section of Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com) represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release only. Although this press release, copies of the prepared remarks of the co-chief executive officer and chief financial officer made during the call, the financial supplement, and the corporate overview presentation will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the third quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings call in August 2020, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys does not currently intend to report on its progress during the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 or comment to analysts or investors on, or otherwise update, the targets given in this release.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

Synopsys will include final financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed by June 11, 2020.

Financial tables

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions.






