First-Quarter 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Up 13 Percent Year-Over-Year

MILPITAS, Calif. – June 2, 2020 – Worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings contracted 13 percent to US$15.57 billion quarter-over-quarter in Q1 2020 but increased 13 percent year-over-year, SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.

The data are gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 80 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis. The quarterly billings data by region in billions of U.S. dollars, quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year change by region are as follows:

Region Q12020 Q42019 Q12019 1Q2020/4Q2019 1Q2020/1Q2019 Taiwan 4.02 6.20 3.81 -35% 6% China 3.50 4.29 2.36 -18% 48% Korea 3.36 2.30 2.89 46% 16% North America 1.93 2.28 1.67 -16% 15% Japan 1.68 1.67 1.55 0% 8% Europe 0.64 0.47 0.84 36% -23% Rest of the World 0.44 0.58 0.67 -23% -34% Total 15.57 17.80 13.79 -13% 13%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), June 2020

The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. A subscription includes three reports:

Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends

Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments

SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market.

For more information or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Industry Research and Statistics Group at mktstats@semi.org. More information is also available online.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more





