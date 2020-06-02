First-Quarter 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Up 13 Percent Year-Over-Year
MILPITAS, Calif. – June 2, 2020 – Worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings contracted 13 percent to US$15.57 billion quarter-over-quarter in Q1 2020 but increased 13 percent year-over-year, SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.
The data are gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 80 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis. The quarterly billings data by region in billions of U.S. dollars, quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year change by region are as follows:
|
Region
|
Q12020
|
Q42019
|
Q12019
|
1Q2020/4Q2019
|
1Q2020/1Q2019
|
Taiwan
|
4.02
|
6.20
|
3.81
|
-35%
|
6%
|
China
|
3.50
|
4.29
|
2.36
|
-18%
|
48%
|
Korea
|
3.36
|
2.30
|
2.89
|
46%
|
16%
|
North America
|
1.93
|
2.28
|
1.67
|
-16%
|
15%
|
Japan
|
1.68
|
1.67
|
1.55
|
0%
|
8%
|
Europe
|
0.64
|
0.47
|
0.84
|
36%
|
-23%
|
Rest of the World
|
0.44
|
0.58
|
0.67
|
-23%
|
-34%
|
Total
|
15.57
|
17.80
|
13.79
|
-13%
|
13%
Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), June 2020
The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. A subscription includes three reports:
- Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends
- Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments
- SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market.
For more information or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Industry Research and Statistics Group at mktstats@semi.org. More information is also available online.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- First Quarter 2019 Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Billings Drop 19 Percent Year-Over-Year
- First Quarter Semiconductor Sales Up 6 Percent Compared to Last Year
- Global Semiconductor Sales Decrease 3.6 Percent in First Quarter of 2020
- Global Silicon Wafer Area Shipments Edge Up in First Quarter 2020 Despite COVID-19 Headwinds
- Third Quarter 2019 Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Billings Jump 12 Percent, SEMI Reports
Breaking News
- Codasip Extends SweRV Support Package to Include Western Digital SweRV EH2 & EL2 RISC-V Cores
- First-Quarter 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Up 13 Percent Year-Over-Year
- UltraSoC enables ultra-high-speed closed-chassis analytics and debug over Synopsys USB3
- NEUCHIPS Announces World's First Deep Learning Recommendation Model (DLRM) Accelerator: RecAccel
- Imagination announces next-generation IEEE 802.11ax/Wi-Fi 6 IP for low-power applications
Most Popular
- Texas Instruments Maintains Firm Grip As World's Top Analog IC Supplier
- Cloud Computing Is Changing Everything About Electronic Design
- Global Semiconductor Sales Decrease 1.2 Percent Month-to-Month in April
- Dolphin Design unveils SPIDER, a turnkey platform to accelerate the design of energy efficient power management systems
- Chip Equipment Becomes Trade War's Latest Battlefield
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page