GUC Monthly Sales Report - May 2020
Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 5, 2020 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for May 2020 were NT$ 930 million, decreased 13.7% month-overmonth but increased 12.4% year-over-year. Net sales for January through May 2020 totaled NT$5,178 million, increased 24.1% compared to the same period in 2019.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2020
|2019
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|May
|930,456
|828,082
|-13.7%
|12.4%
|Year to Date
|5,178,147
|4,173,474
|N/A
|24.1%
Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.
GUC May 2020 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|723,908
|78
|NRE
|166,840
|18
|Others
|39,708
|4
|Total
|930,456
|100
Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website for details.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- TSMC Discloses "Secret" 4nm Node
- SmartDV's Design and Verification Solutions Portfolio Surpasses 600 Offerings
- Arteris IP Advances onto List of Top 15 Semiconductor IP Vendors
- IAR Systems and GigaDevice collaborate to bring powerful RISC-V solutions to the market
- Mentor joins the O-RAN ALLIANCE to help drive interoperability requirements for 5G network silicon
Most Popular
- Sampling of 2Q Semiconductor Sales Guidance Now At -5%
- Andes Technology Steps Up to Premier Membership in RISC-V International; Greatly Expanding its U.S. R&D and Field Application Engineering Staffing
- Mentor joins the O-RAN ALLIANCE to help drive interoperability requirements for 5G network silicon
- UMC Reports Sales for May 2020
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - May 2020
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page