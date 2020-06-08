GUC Monthly Sales Report - May 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 5, 2020 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for May 2020 were NT$ 930 million, decreased 13.7% month-overmonth but increased 12.4% year-over-year. Net sales for January through May 2020 totaled NT$5,178 million, increased 24.1% compared to the same period in 2019.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)

Net Sales 2020 2019 MoM (%) YoY (%) May 930,456 828,082 -13.7% 12.4% Year to Date 5,178,147 4,173,474 N/A 24.1%

Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

GUC May 2020 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 723,908 78 NRE 166,840 18 Others 39,708 4 Total 930,456 100

Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website for details.





