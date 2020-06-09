IAR Systems and GigaDevice collaborate to bring powerful RISC-V solutions to the market

Establish partnership to provide easy-to-use, complete solutions that enables developers to get started quickly

San Jose, USA — June 9, 2020 — IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, and GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc., the popular Flash memory and MCU provider, announce that they have formed a partnership in order to deliver powerful development tools for GigaDevice’s RISC-V based microcontrollers (MCUs).

IAR Systems provides the C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench®. The toolchain offers leading code performance for size and speed, as well as extensive debugging functionality with a fully integrated debugger including simulator and hardware debugging support. Since 1983, IAR Systems’ solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The strong technology offering is accompanied by IAR Systems’ renowned technical support and services.

GigaDevice is a leading fabless company engaged in advanced memory technology and IC solutions. The company was founded in Silicon Valley in 2005 and currently produces a wide range of SPI NOR Flash, SPI NAND Flash, and MCUs for use in embedded, consumer, and mobile communications applications with more than 1 billion units shipped every year. In 2019, GigaDevice launched the world’s first RISC-V-based general-purpose MCU products.

The RISC-V technology and ecosystem are evolving rapidly, increasing the need for professional development tools. IAR Systems and GigaDevice are responding to this need with an increased collaboration to bring IAR Systems’ leading compiler and debugger technology to users of GigaDevice’s RISC-V-based MCUs, balancing processing power with reduced power consumption and a rich peripheral set. The collaboration will enable tens of thousands of companies to create powerful, easy-to-use, complete solutions based on RISC-V.

“We are very excited about this collaboration with GigaDevice as it will bring support for their award-winning RISC-V 32-bit processor core to our leading development tools,” says Thomas Andersson, Product Manager, IAR Systems. “The combination of GigaDevice’s processor core and IAR Embedded Workbench adds great device power optimization and development efficiency to the RISC-V community.”

“We are pleased to join forces with IAR Systems to launch a powerful development platform that will accelerate the growth of the RISC-V ecosystem,” says Eric Jin, Product Marketing Director, GigaDevice. “Together, we will offer powerful solutions for GigaDevice’s GD32VF103 series that will enable our customers to meet the demanding requirements of today’s interconnected applications, especially in areas such as industrial control, consumer, IoT, edge computing and artificial intelligence.”

Support for GigaDevice RISC-V-based MCUs is provided in IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V and is available now. For developers who want to try IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V and GigaDevice’s GD32VF103 series, IAR Systems provides an evaluation kit that is offered free of charge to companies with commercially viable development projects. Learn more at iar.com/riscv.

About IAR Systems

IAR Systems supplies future-proof software tools and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR Systems’ solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management, is part of IAR Systems Group AB. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at www.iar.com.

About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor (stock number 603986), founded in Silicon Valley in 2005, is a global fabless semiconductor company engaged in advanced memory technology and IC solutions. GigaDevice provides a wide range of high-performance Flash Memory products. It is one of the companies that pioneered SPI NOR Flash Memory and have powered up more than 10 billion electronic devices in the world since 2010. The company is committed to the design and development of various high-speed and low-power memory and microcontroller products. For more information, please visit www.GigaDevice.com.





