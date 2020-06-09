Arteris IP Advances onto List of Top 15 Semiconductor IP Vendors

Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect leader is 12th largest Semiconductor Design Intellectual Property company by revenue according to IPnest

CAMPBELL, Calif. – June 9, 2020 – Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that the 2020 IPnest Semiconductor Design IP Report has listed Arteris IP as the 12th largest semiconductor IP company worldwide and 2nd behind Arm Holdings in the Chip Infrastructure market category, which includes primarily on-chip interconnect IP.

Arteris IP had the second largest year-over-year revenue growth of the top 15 semiconductor IP companies and established a 31.3% share of the interconnect IP market as a result of its $34 million in 2019 revenues. This growth has come from all global geographies and all product lines (FlexNoC Interconnect, Ncore Cache Coherent Interconnect, and CodaCache Last Level Cache IP) used for leading applications such as machine learning, automotive, 5G, and infrastructure SoCs.

“The fastest-growing IP vendors are specialists in their fields, focusing strongly on new technology and providing world class innovation and product quality,” said Dr. Eric Esteve, Principal Analyst at IPnest. “Arteris IP follows this pattern of success by providing the semiconductor industry the technical leadership and advanced capabilities required to assemble the world’s most sophisticated and important systems-on-chip.”

“Arteris IP achieved a phenomenal year in 2019, as indicated in the IPnest Semiconductor Design IP Report,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “Our growth and technical lead within the on-chip interconnect IP market segment is a result of our laser-like focus on innovation for the management of sophisticated on-chip dataflows and the efficient assembly of complex systems-on-chip SoCs.”

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com.





