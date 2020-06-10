Synopsys Acquires Semiconductor Analytics Innovator Qualtera

Customers benefit from increased silicon data analysis to improve design implementation, product yield ramp and manufacturing test efficiency

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 10, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced it has acquired Qualtera, a fast-growing provider of collaborative high-performance, big data analytics for semiconductor test and manufacturing. Qualtera's advanced analytics technology, combined with the industry-leading Synopsys Yield Explorer® design-centric yield management solution and Synopsys TestMAX™ test automation solution, provides the foundation for improving the process of using silicon measurements to guide improvements throughout a device's development and manufacturing lifecycle. This unique combination enables a post-silicon optimization solution that is key to maximizing efficiencies from design all the way to device shipment.

The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys' financials, are not being disclosed.

"Maximizing our customers' success in highly competitive industries requires that both the pre-silicon and post-silicon phases of the silicon lifecycle are fully optimized, and our goal is to provide an end-to-end solution to make it more achievable for our customers," said Sassine Ghazi, general manager, Design Group at Synopsys. "Synopsys' acquisition of Qualtera underscores our commitment to deliver post-silicon optimization solutions that address the evolving needs of the dynamic semiconductor industry."

Early in the device lifecycle, the analysis of silicon data enables improvements in design modeling parameters to be used in subsequent design iterations or in future designs in the same technology node. Later in the lifecycle, analytics correlating design information with detailed test result data can be used to improve product yield ramps during manufacturing. The Synopsys Yield Explorer solution enables the identification of systematic yield limiters due to interactions between the manufacturing process and physical design characteristics. Combining the strengths of Yield Explorer with Qualtera's high-performance analytics enables faster results and the ability to analyze larger volumes of data for even greater accuracy.

Analytics can also drive significant improvements on the production test floor. Intelligent analysis of manufacturing and test data can drive specific actions to increase the efficiency of the test process. Qualtera's analytics and production control capabilities provide a perfect complement to Synopsys' industry-leading TestMAX test automation family. Working together these solutions enable the application of more efficient tests and more accurate failure screening, helping customers to achieve the lowest possible test costs, while ensuring the highest possible shipped product quality.

About Synopsys

