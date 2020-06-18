Awaiting a Deal, TSMC Chairman Reiterates Support for Arizona Fab
By Junko Yoshida, EETimes (June 18, 2020)
TAIPEI — TSMC Chairman Mark Liu sees several advantages in setting up a chip plant in Arizona, as he negotiates the deal with the Trump Administration.
The biggest benefit will be closer proximity to customers, Liu said at a press event in Hsinchu, Taiwan, last week. TSMC, which has most of its operations in Taiwan, will also have better access to skilled workers from around the world, he added.
“Taiwan is a small place,” Liu told reporters. “I hope to use some of the world’s most elite talent.”
Liu notes the many strengths of a production site in Arizona.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Samsung Provides One-Stop Foundry Design Environment with the Launch of "SAFE Cloud Design Platform"
- Awaiting a Deal, TSMC Chairman Reiterates Support for Arizona Fab
- Rambus Delivers 112G XSR/USR PHY on TSMC 7nm Process for Chiplets and Co-Packaged Optics in Networking and Data Center
- Synopsys Collaboration with Samsung Foundry Enables Rollout of Samsung SAFE Cloud Design Platform
- CREDO Announces Close of $100 Million Series D Preferred Financing as it Continues to Lead in High Performance Networking Connectivity Solutions
Most Popular
- BrainChip Successfully Launches the Akida Early Access Program
- NXP Selects TSMC 5nm Process for Next Generation High Performance Automotive Platform
- Global Top Ten IC Foundries Ranked for 1Q19, with TSMC Expected to Reach 48.1% Market Share, Says TrendForce
- CREDO Announces Close of $100 Million Series D Preferred Financing as it Continues to Lead in High Performance Networking Connectivity Solutions
- Agile Analog and EnSilica Collaborate to Improve Quality and Reliability of Microchips