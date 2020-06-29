Synopsys and Arm Extend Strategic Partnership to Deliver Superior Full-Flow Quality-of-Results and Time-to-Results

Multi-year Agreement Accelerates Design and Verification of Arm-based SoCs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 29, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it has signed a multi-year agreement with Arm for the purpose of accelerating design and verification of Arm®-based system-on-chips (SoCs) for mutual customers. With this agreement, Synopsys and Arm will jointly develop and distribute optimized Synopsys product reference methodologies to Arm customers and deliver training on the use of Synopsys products and flows with Arm IP. Synopsys' early access to Arm pre-production IP ensures that early licensees of the latest Arm cores have optimized products and methodology in place before they begin their design projects.

"Our strategic collaboration with Synopsys over the last three decades enables our mutual customers to implement high-performance and energy-efficient Arm-based SoCs," said Ciaran Dunne, vice president and general manager, Partner Enablement Group at Arm. "Working closely with Synopsys during pre-beta IP development stages allows us to provide complete solutions that address a range of markets from mobile to the infrastructure."

Under the agreement, Synopsys receives early access to Arm Cortex® and Arm Neoverse™ processors, Arm Mali™ GPUs, Arm CoreLink™ system IP, Arm Artisan® physical IP, Arm Mali image signal processors and Arm POP™ IP.

Designers creating products for a broad range of markets, including edge, mobile, networking and server, will benefit from closer integration of Synopsys tools including Synopsys Fusion Design Platform™, Custom Design Platform, Verification Continuum® Platform, Software Integrity Platform and DesignWare® Interface IP with Arm IP. The tight integration results in optimized design flows that take advantage of process technologies ranging from leading-edge FinFET to mature processes and enables designers to accelerate their software development, verification closure and quality for Arm-based designs.

"For nearly 30 years, Arm and Synopsys have collaborated to optimize solutions that enable the rapid and effective design and verification of Arm-powered SoCs to accelerate innovation for our mutual customers," said Charles Matar, senior vice president of System Solutions and Ecosystem Enablement for the Design Group at Synopsys. "Designers benefit directly from this alignment of the industry's IP and EDA leaders with the availability of design and verification solutions, as well as methodologies targeting Arm's newest, most-advanced IP."

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.





