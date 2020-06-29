Dialog Semiconductor Announces Completion of its Acquisition of Adesto Technologies
London, United Kingdom – June 29, 2020 – Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery management, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® low energy and Industrial integrated circuits (ICs), today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Adesto Technologies Corporation (Adesto) (NASDAQ:IOTS), a leading provider of innovative custom ICs and embedded systems for the IIoT market.
“This acquisition immediately adds scale to our Industrial IoT business, providing our expanded customer base with a broader portfolio of differentiated industrial products,” said Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog. “With the combined product portfolio, we now have the unique ability to connect and control from the factory automation line and building automation systems to the cloud. It is with great excitement that I welcome our new colleagues to Dialog following the completion of our acquisition of Adesto.”
