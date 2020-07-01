OPENEDGES Network-on-Chip Interconnect IP and DDR Controller Licensed for GCT Semiconductor LTE Category 19 Chip

July 1, 2020 -- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc., the world’s leading supplier of Memory Subsystem IP including Network-On-Chip and DDR Controllers, announced today that GCT Semiconductor, Inc. has licensed OPENEDGES’ OICTM NoC Interconnect and OMCTM DDR Controller IP for its new high performance Cat-19 LTE System on a chip (SoC) solution GDM7243AX.

GCT Semiconductor, Inc. is a leading designer and supplier of advanced 4G and 5G mobile semiconductor solutions. Its GDM7243AX is a highly integrated SoC designed to support Cat-19 LTE speeds of up to 1.6Gbps. GCT’s solution includes an LTE baseband, two high performance dual Cortex-A7 processors as well as an impressive array of peripherals for connectivity and multimedia. With integrated dual processor architecture, GDM7243AX can support both hostless applications such as mobile hotspots, CPEs and M2Ms; as well as modem applications.

OPENEDGES’ ORBITTM’s low latency Memory Subsystem IP consists of a Network-on-Chip Interconnect (OICTM) and a DDR Memory Controller (OMCTM). The Network-on-Chip Interconnect (OICTM) and DDR Memory Controller IP (OMCTM) are tightly paired and this combined memory subsystem IP offers significant synergy in terms of QoS, performance, bandwidth and latency.

Low latency and low power consumption are critical for modem chips. OPENEDGES’ Memory Subsystem IP is able to lower the SoC’s average and peak latencies by up to half with highly effective quality-of-service management (ActiveQoSTM) technology. Also, OPENEDGES’ AdvancedClockingTM technology proactively shuts down clock trees and dramatically reduces idle and active power consumption.

Click to enlarge

“We’re pleased to be working with the team at OPENEDGES and to license their memory subsystem IP,” said John Schlaefer, CEO of GCT Semiconductor. “OPENEDGES’ highly configurable and integrated memory subsystem IP provides GCT with a competitive advantage by allowing our LTE chips to achieve more aggressive latency, power and performance targets.”

OPENEDGES is the only IP company that provides both the DDR controller (OMCTM) and the Network-on-Chip (OICTM). OPENEDGES' ORBITTM memory subsystem IP has tightly coupled the DDR controller and the Network-on-Chip interconnect and, together, they enable more intelligent transaction scheduling that takes into account both the bandwidth and latency requirements of memory access requests by utilizing its coverage of the SoC’s entire memory subsystem.

OPENEDGES also provides AI accelerator IP (ENLIGHTTM), which is also tightly integrated with the memory subsystem IP.

About OPENEDGES

OPENEDGES is a semiconductor IP provider for smart computing that is empowering the Internet of Smart Things. Committed to democratizing artificial intelligence technology at edge devices, OPENEDGES delivers IPs in two key technology areas of smart computing; highly efficient Artificial Intelligence Acceleration and high-performance Memory Subsystem(s). Via the synergy of these two technologies, OPENEDGES offers the sorely needed boost in performance, efficiency and reliability for Internet of Smart Things. ORBITTM DDR memory controller IP currently supports DDR3, DDR4, LPDDR3/4/5, GDDR6 and HBM2/3 will be available soon. More information about OPENEDGES technology can be found at www.openedges.com

About GCT Semiconductor, Inc.

GCT Semiconductor is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 4G LTE and 5G semiconductor solutions. GCT’s market-proven LTE solutions, commercially available since 2010, have enabled fast and reliable LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as smartphones, tablets, hotspots, USB dongles, routers, M2M applications, etc., for the world’s top LTE carriers. GCT also offers LTE solutions optimized for the Internet of Things (IoT). GCT’s system-on-chips integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability and cost effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com.





