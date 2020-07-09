UMC Reports Sales for June 2020

Taipei, Taiwan, July 9, 2020 - United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2020.

Revenues for June 2020

Period 2020 2019 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) June 14,581,494 11,706,642 +2,874,852 +24.56% Jan.-June 86,654,107 68,614,143 +18,039,964 +26.29%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



