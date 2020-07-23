Carlos Mazure, EVP of Soitec and Chairman of the SOI Industry Consortium, Joins Silvaco Board of Directors

Santa Clara, CA – July 23, 2020 – Silvaco Inc., a leading supplier of EDA software and design IP, today announced that Carlos Mazure has joined the company’s board of directors.

“I am very excited to welcome Carlos Mazure to our board,” said Iliya Pesic, Executive Chairman of the Board. “He has an extremely impressive track record of bringing innovation to the semiconductor market and orchestrating the integration of industries along the value chain. Carlos’s experience will be a tremendous asset to Silvaco as we continue to grow our business.”

Dr. Carlos Mazure is Chairman and Executive Director of the SOI Industry Consortium and Executive Vice President of Soitec. Prior to joining Soitec, he worked at Infineon Technologies AG and at Motorola Semiconductors. He brings an in-depth understanding of the semiconductor industry from business to technology.

“Silvaco’s impressive portfolio of EDA software and proven design IP enables the success of global semiconductor businesses from the atomic level to electronic systems. It is a very innovative company. I am excited to join Silvaco’s board and contribute to its strategic direction and growth,” said Carlos Mazure.

“I have known Carlos for several years and appreciate his keen mind and deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities for semiconductor businesses. In joining our board, I look forward to our close collaboration on Silvaco’s strategic planning,” said Babak Taheri, CEO.

About Silvaco, Inc.

Silvaco is a leading EDA tools and semiconductor IP provider used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display, memory, and SoC design. For over 30 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Singapore.





