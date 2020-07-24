M31 Completes the Comprehensive Physical IP Platform on TSMC 22nm Process

Hsinchu, Taiwan – July 24, 2020 - M31 Technology Corporation (Taiwan stock code: 6643), a professional global silicon Intellectual Property (IP) developer, today announced the completion of a comprehensive physical IP platform on TSMC 22nm process, which includes 22nm ultra-low power (22ULP) and 22nm ultra-low leakage (22ULL) process technologies. M31 offers solutions of Foundation IP, Memory IP, High-Speed Interface IP, and Analog IP for customers’ SoC design requirements.

Developed based on TSMC’s industry-leading 28nm platform, TSMC's 22nm ULP and ULL processes provide significant power, performance, and area (PPA) optimization to support various applications, including processors, high-speed networking chips, smartphones, tablets, home entertainment, consumer electronics, automobiles, and the Internet of Things (IoT). In response to the market trend, M31 has developed a series of comprehensive physical IP solutions covering three types of IP: Foundation IP, High-Speed Interface IP, and Analog IP.

In terms of Foundation IP, M31 has completed 6.5-Track, 7-Track, and 9-Track Standard Cell Library, SRAM and ROM Memory Compiler, and special ONFI IO and EMMC/SD IO. In addition to providing IC designers with basic IPs of standard specification commonly used in IC designs, M31 further assists in improving IC products respecting performance and cost, thereby increase M31’s competitive edge in the market. One of M31’s products, M31 6.5-Track Ultra-High Density Standard Cell Library, has achieved a considerable reduction in the design area and power consumption of logic circuits compared to the general 7-Track Standard Cell Library.

As regards High-Speed Interface IP, M31 has completed and verified USB3.0/2.0 PHY and PCIe3.1 PHY design which are the interface protocols and specifications integrated to enable the high-speed data transfer. M31 MIPI D-PHY v1.2 is now also ready for 22ULL process and will be verified by silicon proven in Q4 2020. M31 High-Speed Interface IP is adopted by a broader range of electronic applications as in AI, image sensor, digital storage, multimedia, handheld and wearable products.

Besides, Analog IP is designed on chips to interface with natural signals in the real world (which covers light, temperature, sound, and electromagnetic wave), dealing with the data amplification, detection, and conversion. M31 has developed a series of analog circuits to offer special functionalities required by IC designs, such as SAR-ADC, Temperature Sensor, PLL, and Relaxation Oscillator. Analog IP is featured with ultra-low power consumption and compact size with high stability, being particularly suitable for applications requiring strict power consumption specifications, as in the cases of the Internet of Things and wearable electronics devices.

Nowadays, M31 is continuously developing more advanced and more comprehensive IP solutions to adapt to the rapidly changing industry trends and the growing complexity of market demands.

Media contact: Shirley Hsu +886 3 5601866 ext. 123 shirley@m31tech.com

About M31 Technology

M31 Technology Corporation is a leading silicon intellectual property (IP) provider. The company was founded in October, 2011 with its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. M31’s strength is in its R&D and customer services. With substantial successful experiences in IP development, IC design and electronic design automation fields, M31 focuses on high-speed interface IP, memory compilers, standard cell library and ESD/IO library solutions. For more information please visit www.m31tech.com





