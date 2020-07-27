Second Quarter 2020 Silicon Wafer Shipments Up Over First-Quarter and Year-Ago Volumes
MILPITAS, Calif. — July 27, 2020 — Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments rose 8 percent to 3,152 million square inches in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the 2,920 million square inches shipped in the first quarter of the year and surpassed second quarter 2019 shipments by 6 percent, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry.
"While the short-term outlook remains uncertain due to coronavirus and geopolitical challenges impacting the broader industry, global silicon wafer shipments accelerated in the second quarter,” said Neil Weaver, chairman SEMI SMG and vice president, Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. “The strong first half of 2020 trended slightly higher than the first half of 2019.”
Silicon Area Shipment Trends – Semiconductor Applications Only
Millions of Square Inches
|
1Q 2019
|
2Q 2019
|
3Q 2019
|
4Q 2019
|
1Q 2020
|
2Q 2020
|
Total
|
3,051
|
2,983
|
2,932
|
2,844
|
2,920
|
3,152
Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), July 2020
All data cited in this release includes polished silicon wafers such as virgin test wafers and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped to end users.
Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for semiconductors, which, in turn, are vital components of virtually all electronics goods, including computers, telecommunications products, and consumer electronics. The highly engineered thin, round disks are produced in various diameters – from one inch to 12 inches – and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices, or chips, are fabricated.
The SMG is a sub-committee of the SEMI Electronic Materials Group (EMG) and is open to SEMI members involved in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon or silicon wafers (e.g., as cut, polished, epi). The purpose of the SMG is to facilitate collective efforts on issues related to the silicon industry including the development of market information and statistics about the silicon industry and the semiconductor market.
For more information, please visit SEMI Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipment Statistics.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Global Silicon Wafer Area Shipments Edge Up in First Quarter 2020 Despite COVID-19 Headwinds
- Second Quarter 2018 Silicon Wafer Shipments Increase Quarter-Over-Quarter - All-Time Quarterly High
- Second Quarter 2017 Silicon Wafer Shipments Increase Quarter-Over-Quarter; Continue to Ship at Record Levels
- First-Quarter 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Up 13 Percent Year-Over-Year
- Second Quarter 2019 Silicon Wafer Area Shipments Fall 2.2 Percent from First Quarter Levels
Breaking News
- Second Quarter 2020 Silicon Wafer Shipments Up Over First-Quarter and Year-Ago Volumes
- Fraunhofer IIS announces licensing program for the new MPEG-H 3D Audio Baseline Profile
- Exostiv Labs achieves 50 Gbps interoperability tests with Avnet ONIX board.
- Innovium Secures $170M in New Funding to Accelerate Product and Customer Momentum Worldwide
- Faraday Reports Second Quarter 2020 Revenues at NT$1,306 Million with an EPS of NT$0.58
Most Popular
- North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts June 2020 Billings
- M31 Completes the Comprehensive Physical IP Platform on TSMC 22nm Process
- Second Quarter 2020 Silicon Wafer Shipments Up Over First-Quarter and Year-Ago Volumes
- Innovium Secures $170M in New Funding to Accelerate Product and Customer Momentum Worldwide
- Exostiv Labs achieves 50 Gbps interoperability tests with Avnet ONIX board.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page