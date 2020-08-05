GUC Monthly Sales Report - July 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Aug 5, 2020 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for July 2020 were NT$ 936 million, increased 1.9% month-over-month and increased 14.9% year-over-year. Net sales for January through July 2020 totaled NT$7,033 million, increased 21.2% compared to the same period in 2019.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)

Net Sales 2020 2019 MoM (%) YoY (%) July 935,954 814,736 1.9% 14.9% Year to Date 7,032,619 5,802,415 N/A 21.2%

Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

GUC July 2020 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 710,640 76 NRE 203,445 22 Others 21,869 2 Total 935,954 100

Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





