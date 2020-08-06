SMIC Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results.

Shanghai, China – August 6, 2020 -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SSE STAR MARKET: 688981; SEHK: 00981; OTCQX: SMICY) (“SMIC”, the “Company” or “our”), one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world, today announced its consolidated results of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

2020 Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue was a record high of $938.5 million in 2Q20, an increase of 3.7% QoQ from $904.9 million in 1Q20, and 18.7% YoY from $790.9 million in 2Q19.

Gross profit was $248.6 million in 2Q20, an increase of 6.4% QoQ from $233.6 million in 1Q20 and 64.5% YoY from $151.2 million in 2Q19.

Gross margin was 26.5% in 2Q20, compared to 25.8% in 1Q20 and 19.1% in 2Q19.

Third Quarter 2020 Guidance

The following statements are forward looking statements based on current expectations and involved risks and uncertainties, some of which are set forth under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.The Company expects:

Revenue to increaseby 1%to 3% QoQ.

Gross margin to range from 19% to21%.

Non-IFRS operating expenses to range from $220million to $235million.

Losses to be borne by non-controlling interests of our majority-owned subsidiaries to range from $0 to $10 million.

Dr. Zhao Haijun and Dr. Liang Mong Song, SMIC’s Co-Chief Executive Officers commented, “Although the macro environment remains uncertain, IC demand continues to be strong. Our second quarter revenue reached another record high of $938 million, an increase of 4% quarter-over-quarter and a 19% year-over-year increase; profit for the period attributable to SMIC also reached another historical high of $138 million.

In the second quarter, demand for our mature node technology platforms was strong, reflected in substantial growth in our consumer sector revenue, and our advanced technology business is progressing steadily. We maintain a high utilization, our expansion plan will release gradually, and our third quarter revenue is guided to grow to another all-time high.

SMIC is committed to innovation and development, capturing domestic and international opportunities, providing quality products and services to an increasing number of customers locally and globally, and driving the company’s continued growth.”

To see the complete results including financial tables, please clickhere:

http://www.smics.com/uploads/2020%20Q2%20Earnings%20Release_ENG_final.pdf

Conference Call / Webcast Announcement

Date: August 7, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. Beijing time

Dial-in:

Teleconference call services are affected by the COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. You must preregister online in order to receive the dial-in numbers.

Online registration:

You may register for the conference call at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1289672

Once preregistration has been complete, you will receive dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique registrant ID. To join the conference, dial the number you receive in the email, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.

The call will be webcast live with audio at:

http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_activity orhttps://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4majjijt

An archived version of the webcast, along with an electronic copy of this news release will be available on the SMIC website for a period of 12 months following the webcast.

About SMIC

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (“SMIC”, SSE STAR MARKET: 688981; SEHK: 00981; OTCQX: SMICY) and its subsidiaries collectively constitute one of the leading foundries in the world, is Mainland China’s most advanced and largest foundry, broadest in technology coverage, and most comprehensive in semiconductor manufacturing services. SMIC Group provides integrated circuit (IC) foundry and technology services on process nodes from 0.35 micron to 14 nanometer. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC Group has an international manufacturing and service base. In China, SMIC has a 300mm wafer fabrication facility (fab) , a 200mm fab and a majority-owned joint-venture 300mm fab for advanced nodes in Shanghai; a 300mm fab and a majority-owned 300mm fab for advanced nodes in Beijing; 200mm fabs in Tianjin and Shenzhen; and a majority-owned joint-venture 300mm bumping facility in Jiangyin. SMIC Group also has marketing and customer service offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Taiwan China, and a representative office in Hong Kong China.

For more information, please visit www.smics.com.





