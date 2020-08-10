One on One with RISC-V CTO Mark Himelstein

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (August 7, 2020)

This week, the RISC-V community member organization, RISC-V International, announced the appointment of 16 board members to the new legal entity headquartered in Switzerland, as it transitions away from the old RISC-V Foundation entity.

The organization also hired a full-time chief technology officer, Mark Himelstein, in June 2020. We caught up with him in an online interview last month to talk about his role, challenges, if any, to widespread adoption of RISC-V, and about the effect of geo-politics.

