Qualcomm's licensing model declared legal

Qualcomm has won an appeal against an anti-trust suit brought by the US Federal Trade Commission.

By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (August 12, 2020)

Qualcomm’s practice of making customers sign broadly drawn patent licence agreements before selling them chips was declared legal.

Qualcomm’s practice of requiring patent licences from mobile OEMs which do not use Qualcomm chips was also held to be within the anti-trust rules.

The issue of whether Qualcomm breached its FRAND commitments in respect of standards essential patents is a separate matter for other courts to decide in civil lawsuits said the Appeals Court.

Click here to read more ...













