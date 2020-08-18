SiFive and Innovium Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Innovation in Data Center Networking

Innovium TERALYNX® products integrate SiFive RISC-V processor cores to increase lead in breakthrough switch silicon for Cloud and Edge data center networks

SAN MATEO, Calif. Aug 18, 2020 - SiFive, Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, and Innovium, Inc., a leading provider of networking switch solutions for cloud and edge data centers, today announced a collaboration to drive faster innovation in switch silicon solutions. These new designs incorporate SiFive E2-Series processor cores to extend Innovium’s leadership position in programmable switch silicon for Cloud and Edge data centers.

Innovium’s TERALYNX offers customers a highly differentiated and comprehensive programmable switch silicon portfolio, from 1 to 25.6Tbps performance and an architecture scaling to 51.2Tbps+, with consistent features and software. It delivers customers superior telemetry, robust quality, and unmatched features & power efficiency. TERALYNX has been deployed at scale by a number of the world’s leading cloud customers across all network tiers to meet their growing demands from remote work, 5G, Cloud-native, and AI applications. This has resulted in TERALYNX becoming the only credible silicon diversity option in the market with over 20% market share for 50G SerDes switch silicon.

“As Innovium’s highly successful TERALYNX switches ramp in Cloud and Edge data centers, we continue to invest in an industry-leading roadmap for next-generation networks,” said Rajiv Khemani, CEO of Innovium, Inc. “We are pleased to use SiFive’s processor IP in our products for additional flexible and programmable capabilities in the areas of management and configuration.”

“SiFive’s winning processor portfolio is well suited to new designs for datacenter infrastructure thanks to the highly-efficient, silicon-proven, configurable cores we offer,” said Dr. Naveed Sherwani, Chairman, President & CEO of SiFive. “The data center market is searching for efficient and scalable networking solutions that, through collaborating with Innovium, we can help provide.”

About Innovium

Innovium is a leading provider of high performance, innovative switching silicon solutions for Cloud and Edge data centers. Innovium TERALYNX family delivers software compatible products ranging from 1Tbps to 25.6Tbps with unmatched telemetry, low latency, programmability, and large buffers, and a feature rich architecture that scales to 51.2Tbps+. Innovium’s products have been selected and validated by market-leading switch OEM, ODM and cloud providers. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and is backed by leading venture capital firms including Greylock, WRVI, Capricorn, Premji Invest, Qualcomm, Xilinx, Blackrock and others. For more information, please visit: www.innovium.com.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of processor cores, accelerators, and SoC IP to create domain-specific architecture based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. SiFive offers scalable, configurable processor cores pre-integrated with security, trace, and debug features for workload-specific accelerator designs. Founded by the inventors of RISC-V, SiFive has 15 design centers worldwide and backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, SK hynix, Qualcomm Ventures, Western Digital, Intel Capital, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, and Prosperity7 Ventures. For more information, please visit www.sifive.com.





