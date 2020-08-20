Subaru Selects Xilinx to Power New-Generation EyeSight System

New ADAS technology debuts in the all-new Subaru Levorg for the Japanese market

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- Aug 19, 2020 -- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) today announced that its technology is powering the new version of Subaru’s vision-based advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), EyeSight. Integrated into the all-new Subaru Levorg, the new EyeSight system will provide advanced features including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and pre-collision braking, putting best-in-class safety technology into the hands of consumers.

“At Subaru, we continuously strive to make the Subaru brand prominent in our customers’ hearts and minds by focusing our efforts on providing ‘Enjoyment and Peace of Mind,’ and we believe ADAS is one of the technologies that will help us achieve that goal,” said Tetsuo Fujinuki, chief technology officer, Subaru Corporation. “Stereo cameras are at the heart of Subaru’s ADAS applications. Unlike common approaches, the image processing technology adopted in our new generation system scans everything captured by stereo cameras and creates high-precision 3D point clouds, enabling us to offer advanced features such as pre-collision braking at an intersection and assisting with hands-off driving in traffic congestion on a highway. Xilinx technology plays an important role in this. Because Xilinx automotive devices contain built-in capabilities that allow us to meet strict ASIL requirements, they are unquestionably the best technology to implement Subaru’s new ADAS vision system.”

The Xilinx® Automotive-qualified (XA) Zynq® UltraScale+™ multi-processor system-on-a-chip (MPSoC) 16 nanometer technology provides the high-performance, ultra-low latency, and functional safety (ASIL) capabilities that EyeSight requires to accurately depict and react to dynamic driving scenarios.

“We are excited to see Xilinx automotive devices enabling the new generation of automotive safety for Subaru,” said Yousef Khalilollahi, vice president of sales, Asia-Pacific region, Xilinx. “Subaru’s name has long been synonymous with road safety and reliability, and we’re proud that our XA products have been selected to continue our shared vision of providing drivers with the most advanced safety features on the market.”

Xilinx is a leading automotive solution provider with over 20 years of automotive industry experience. The company's automotive solutions offer the ultimate in hardware and software partitioning flexibility combined with a variety of networking connectivity options, unique functional safety architecture configurations, and security features for current and future autonomous drive modules. Cumulatively, Xilinx has shipped more than 190 million devices globally for automotive use, with 75 million used for production ADAS deployments. The company works with over 200 automotive companies, comprised of major Tier 1s, OEMs, and startups globally.

About Xilinx

Xilinx develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies – from the endpoint to the edge to the cloud. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA, hardware programmable SoCs, and the ACAP, designed to deliver the most dynamic processor technology in the industry and enable the adaptable, intelligent, and connected world of the future. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com.





