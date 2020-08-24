Reed Solomon Code - Reed Solomon Erasure + error correction Code ultra-low latency ultra-low power
Dolphin Design Releases its First Development Platform on TSMC 22ULL Process for Smart Home Applications
Grenoble, France – August 24, 2020 -- Dolphin Design, a leader in edge AI computing platforms and semiconductor IPs, today announced that the company has launched innovative design platforms that satisfy IoT application requirements. The company dedicates all the developments to serving energy efficiency and continuously pushing the boundaries of battery-operated AIoT devices.
In short, to do more with less energy at the edge.
Dolphin Design has combined two of their SPEED platforms into an audio development platform on TSMC 22nm ultra-low leakage (22ULL) process, a perfect foundry solution for IoT and wearable devices applications, enabling the highest level of integration to embed more functionalities on a single die.
The objective of this combo is two-fold: reduce drastically Bill-of-Material costs by embedding all power management functions and thus remove the external PMIC, and ensure great audio subsystem performances for the best human-voice control of the final device.
With Dolphin Design’s core expertise in analog design, SPIDER and BAT platforms fit together perfectly for an easy and fast implementation:
- Sleep mode: power supply optimization of the VAD through a dedicated uLP DCDC
- Active mode: audio power supply rejection rate complies with DCDC characteristics
- Consistent views and deliverables
Here is the content of this audio-oriented design platform:
SPIDER – Power management platform
BAT – Analog & digital audio platform
- 6 input channel ADC with phase alignment to guarantee software algorithm performances
- 2 output channel digital DAC to reduce silicon area and integration costs
- Voice Activity Detection for ultra-low power consumption in always listening modes
Fabless companies can ask Dolphin Design for the most efficient combination of SPEED platforms to address their specific SoC requirements to save time, energy, and ensure their Time-to-Market while focusing on their core competencies.
About Dolphin Design
Headquartered in France, Dolphin Design, previously known as Dolphin Integration, is a semiconductor company employing 160 people, including 140 highly qualified engineers.
They provide differentiating platform solutions built on state-of-the-art IPs and architectures, customized by unique system level utilities to deliver fast and secure ASICs, either designed by or for their clients. These platforms are available for various technological processes and optimized for Energy Efficient SoC Design.
Alongside their clients, now exceeding 500 companies, they focus on human, inventive and long-term collaboration to enable them to bring products, powered by innovative and accessible integrated circuits that minimize environmental impact, to the hands of billions of people everyday. In consumer markets including IoT, AI and 5G, and in high reliability markets, they unleash SoC designer creativity to deliver differentiation.
Tell them your biggest dream. Dare the impossible. They tech it on.
|
Search Silicon IP
Dolphin Design Hot IP
- Always-on Voice Activity Detection interfacing with analog microphones
- Low-BoM, inductor-based buck switching regulator with high efficiency, full PWM ...
- Linear regulator with ultra low quiescent current for retention applications, DE ...
- Retention Alternative Regulator, combines high efficiency in normal mode and ult ...
Related News
- Dolphin Design Enables Next Generation Energy-Efficient Battery-Operated IoT Devices with New IP Platforms on TSMC 22ULL Process
- Moortec Provide Embedded Monitoring Solutions for Arm's Neoverse N1 System Development Platform on TSMC 7nm Process Technology
- Arm, Cadence and Xilinx Introduce First Arm Neoverse System Development Platform for Next-Generation Cloud-to-Edge Infrastructure, Implemented on TSMC 7nm Process Technology
- M31 Completes the Comprehensive Physical IP Platform on TSMC 22nm Process
- NXP Selects TSMC 5nm Process for Next Generation High Performance Automotive Platform
Breaking News
- TrendForce Analyzes Impacts of Expanded U.S. Sanctions Against Huawei on Five Major Tech Industries
- Sofics releases Analog I/O's and ESD clamps for TSMC N5 process
- Dolphin Design Releases its First Development Platform on TSMC 22ULL Process for Smart Home Applications
- Foundry Revenue Projected to Grow by 14% YoY in 3Q20 as Downstream Clients Exhibit Strong Demand, Says TrendForce
- Socionext and Osaka University Develop New Deep Learning Method for Object Detection in Low-Light Conditions
Most Popular
- Electronics Supply Chains Splitting Between China and U.S.
- The Landmark IPO of VeriSilicon (688521.SH) on Shanghai STAR Market
- Intel Looks to Regain Innovation Lead
- RIOS Laboratory and Imagination announce partnership to grow the RISC-V ecosystem
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page