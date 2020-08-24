Dolphin Design Releases its First Development Platform on TSMC 22ULL Process for Smart Home Applications

Grenoble, France – August 24, 2020 -- Dolphin Design, a leader in edge AI computing platforms and semiconductor IPs, today announced that the company has launched innovative design platforms that satisfy IoT application requirements. The company dedicates all the developments to serving energy efficiency and continuously pushing the boundaries of battery-operated AIoT devices.

In short, to do more with less energy at the edge.

Dolphin Design has combined two of their SPEED platforms into an audio development platform on TSMC 22nm ultra-low leakage (22ULL) process, a perfect foundry solution for IoT and wearable devices applications, enabling the highest level of integration to embed more functionalities on a single die.

The objective of this combo is two-fold: reduce drastically Bill-of-Material costs by embedding all power management functions and thus remove the external PMIC, and ensure great audio subsystem performances for the best human-voice control of the final device.

With Dolphin Design’s core expertise in analog design, SPIDER and BAT platforms fit together perfectly for an easy and fast implementation:

Sleep mode: power supply optimization of the VAD through a dedicated uLP DCDC

Active mode: audio power supply rejection rate complies with DCDC characteristics

Consistent views and deliverables

Here is the content of this audio-oriented design platform:

SPIDER – Power management platform

2 ultra-low quiescent with high efficiency DCDCs

A nano power LDO

POR BOR

BAT – Analog & digital audio platform

6 input channel ADC with phase alignment to guarantee software algorithm performances

2 output channel digital DAC to reduce silicon area and integration costs

Voice Activity Detection for ultra-low power consumption in always listening modes

Fabless companies can ask Dolphin Design for the most efficient combination of SPEED platforms to address their specific SoC requirements to save time, energy, and ensure their Time-to-Market while focusing on their core competencies.

About Dolphin Design

Headquartered in France, Dolphin Design, previously known as Dolphin Integration, is a semiconductor company employing 160 people, including 140 highly qualified engineers.

They provide differentiating platform solutions built on state-of-the-art IPs and architectures, customized by unique system level utilities to deliver fast and secure ASICs, either designed by or for their clients. These platforms are available for various technological processes and optimized for Energy Efficient SoC Design.

Alongside their clients, now exceeding 500 companies, they focus on human, inventive and long-term collaboration to enable them to bring products, powered by innovative and accessible integrated circuits that minimize environmental impact, to the hands of billions of people everyday. In consumer markets including IoT, AI and 5G, and in high reliability markets, they unleash SoC designer creativity to deliver differentiation.

