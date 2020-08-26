Nvidia Data Center Growth: Could Buying Arm Be an Ideal Match?

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (August 25, 2020)

As Nvidia announced record data center revenue in its quarterly financial results this week, it has been hailed in the financial press as a new “king of chips.” In an interview that founder and CEO Jensen Huang gave to the UK’s Financial Times, he highlighted the company’s plans to rule the data center. Marrying this up with rumors that Nvidia is considering purchasing Arm, could we be seeing signs of a transition in both the direction and fortune of both Nvidia and Arm?

