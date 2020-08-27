PHY IP for Bluetooth low energy, Thread, and Zigbee in TSMC (40nm, 55nm)
China chip imports still at $300bn
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (August 26, 2020)
China’s semiconductor import substitution efforts have not paid off for this year, reports Reuters.
“China is the world’s largest importer of chips,” Wei Shaojun, vice-chairman of the China Semiconductor Industry Association, told the World Semiconductor Conference yesterday, “after 2013 our chip imports exceeded $200 billion. In 2018 it exceeded $300 billion and was still at $300 billion in 2019. If nothing out of the norm happens this year, it will still be $300 billion or more.”
Half of the imported ICs are exported as part of products assembled in China, said Wei.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- MIPS lands up in China
- Chips&Media Publicizes the Collaboration on SiFive's OpenFive, a Custom Silicon Business Unit
- Chelsio Adopts Synopsys DesignWare 56G Ethernet PHY IP to Accelerate Development of High-Performance Computing SoC
- proteanTecs Closes $45M Growth Equity Round Led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT)
- Mentor's Questa and Veloce platforms help SimpleMachines dramatically speed development of its first AI processor
Most Popular
- Marvell and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver Industry's Most Advanced Data Infrastructure Portfolio on 5nm Technology
- Huawei is hurrying to build a wafer fab
- Nvidia Data Center Growth: Could Buying Arm Be an Ideal Match?
- Synopsys Collaborates with TSMC to Accelerate 3nm Innovation, Enabling Next-Generation SoC Design
- Cadence IC Packaging Reference Flow Certified for the Latest TSMC Advanced Packaging Solutions