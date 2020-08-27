Chips&Media Publicizes the Collaboration on SiFive's OpenFive, a Custom Silicon Business Unit

SEOUL, August 27th – The leading semiconductor silicon HW IP provider, Chips&Media (C&M), today announced their collaboration with SiFive to expedite the speed of delivering silicon solutions by offering C&M's proprietary IP cores through OpenFive, a self-contained and autonomous business unit program by SiFive. SiFive collaborates with the partners and customers to innovate on segment-specific silicon solutions based on an optimized processor and SoC IP from OpenFive.

Chips&Media is known for providing cost-effective, high-performance with low bandwidth size of multimedia IPs, such as video codecs, image signal processing, and computer vision. All the silicon HW IPs offered by Chips&Media are easily accessible under terms and conditions, for customers of OpenFive, to deliver high-quality designed IPs. "We are excited to work with OpenFive as a multimedia IP partner," said Jeiff Kim, Marketing Director, from Chips&Media. "We will continuously cooperate in providing differentiated products and services with industry-leading multimedia HW IP cores of Chips&Media."

The OpenFive IP portfolio includes low-latency, high-throughput Interlaken connectivity fabric, 400/800G Ethernet, High bandwidth memory (HBM2/E), USB subsystem IP, and die-to-die interconnect IP for next-generation heterogeneous chiplet-style products. OpenFive's broad industry expertise enables developing SoCs with a variety of processor cores, including RISC-V ISA and processors from Arm, Cadence, CEVA, and Synopsys.

About OpenFive

OpenFive is solution-centric and well-positioned to design processor-agnostic SoC architecture, with end-to-end expertise in Architecture, Design Implementation, Software, Silicon Validation, and Manufacturing. OpenFive pledges to deliver high-quality silicon and differentiated IP with low DPPM and supported by quality software.

About Chips&Media

Chips&Media, Inc, a global semiconductor HW IP provider, was launched in 2003. Since its initial development of Video Codec IP, the company has accumulated and expanded its expertise to Image Signal Processing, Computational Photography, and deep learning-based Computer Vision. Chips&Media's IP offers a wide range of applications with low external memory bandwidth, less power consumption, and high-performance hardware IP. For more information, visit www.chipsnmedia.com





