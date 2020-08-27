MIPS lands up in China

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (August 26, 2020)

MIPS has ended up in China, reports Reuters.

It got there via a tortured series of deals starting with Imagination buying MIPS in 2013 followed by China-backed Canyon Bridge buying Imagination in 2017.

The US government insisted that MIPS must not go with Imagination to Canyon Bridge so MIPS was sold to Diosdado Banatao who made his first fortunes at Chips and Technologies and S3.

Click here to read more ...







