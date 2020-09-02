Secure-IC and NSITEXE form a global partnership to jointly provide cutting-edge security solutions for Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS)
The partnership will be inclusive of several major collaborations, including a best-in class Network Secure Subsystem for CPS comprising the first worldwide cybersecurity enhanced ASIL-D grade RISC-V core and a full integrated HSM (Hardware Security Module) for Automotive applications.
RENNES, France – Sep 2nd 2020 – Secure-IC, a world-leading provider of embedded cybersecurity for best-in-class security protection technologies, integrated secure elements and security platforms and NSITEXE a Japanese company with strong expertise in development of semiconductor IP, especially high performance cores for multiple industries.
Currently, there is no solution to protect systems against potential cyber threats (local to platform systems and communication) with infrastructure layers in a scalable and easy-to-implement manner.
Globally with the advent of IoT, systems face numerous attacks coming from the network such as DDoS (Denial of Service) or locally through physical attacks. Such attack can allow to get malicious remote control and therefore put the whole system at risk.
Every single device being a potential entry door to networks, the attack surface is expanding rapidly.
All systems, from a single IoT sensor device, to a PC or critical infrastructure systems need to be able to trust their connectivity and access networks in a safe way.
It is especially true in the Automotive space where security will be the key factor for the adoption of autonomous driving.
To solve these challenges, Secure-IC and NSITEXE join their technologies and offer several critical solutions:
- A unique Network Security Subsystem for CPS, providing TLS 1.3/SSL, Deep Packet Inspection. It also allows a Chain of Trust, secure boot, secure firmware update and accelerated cryptographic services
- RISC-V Core by NSITEXE cybersecurity-enhanced by Secure-IC’s Cyber Escort Unit supplying real-time detection of 0-day attacks
- Integrated HSM for Automotive applications for Key Management, Cryptographic services, suited for all applications (V2X, ADAS, Gateway, Powertrain, etc.): SecuryzrTM
Secure-IC and NSITEXE will present their collaboration through a series of webinars to be held in the coming months.
HASSAN TRIQUI, President & CEO of Secure-IC: “Secure-IC is honored to partner with NSITEXE to address the key problems for Cyber-Physical System security space. Both companies hold strong synergies from technology portfolio, geographic coverage and corporate culture.”
Yukihide Niimi, CEO of NSITEXE: “Security is critical requirement for Automotive and other application. To solve the challenge, we have the pleasure to work with Secure-IC having state-of-the-art Security technology”
About Secure-IC
Secure-IC has established a thought leadership position in the cyber security world for embedded systems.
Secure-IC sets itself apart by accompanying customers along the IC lifecycle security challenges by providing best in class protection technologies, integrated secure elements and security IP (SecuryzrTM), with evaluation tools for security assurance and certification readiness (LaboryzrTM) as well as consulting expertise and security assessment services (ExpertyzrTM ).
