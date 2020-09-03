Blockchain Hardware Accelerator from Silex Insight is now available on AWS Marketplace

September 3, 2020 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider for flexible security IP cores, announced today that their proven blockchain platform is now available on AWS Marketplace, making it easy to test and deploy. It has extreme high performance and can securely process close to 1/2 million signature verifications per second using the secp256k1 curve.

The blockchain hardware accelerator has been available from Silex Insight as separate IP core portable to ASIC and FPGA since 2019. However, blockchain experts/developer’s expertise is to develop and optimize blockchain protocols, crafting the architecture of blockchain systems, developing smart contracts and web apps; not porting IP cores to hardware. Silex Insight does now offer a scalable plug and play solution for them. The installation itself will just take a few minutes (start the instance, load the driver, send the operations) for both private (on-premises) and cloud systems.

The blockchain hardware accelerator uses a combination of a load dispatcher and a configurable number of instances of the high-performance Public Key Crypto Engine from Silex Insight. This saves time and space as the transaction load is distributed among several components, thereby increasing the overall transaction speed and output. The architecture allows for high performance offloading and supports all the cryptography algorithms such as ECC or ECDSA operations that are used by popular blockchain applications like Ethereum, Ripple and Bitcoin and Hyperledger are supported next to EdDSA using the Edwards25519 curve as used in the Libra blockchain.

Generally, blockchain platforms make use of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) for secure and transparent transactions. However, due to their resource-intensive and decentralized nature, there are significant challenges in terms of scalability for real-world applications. To overcome this, Silex Insight delivers a cutting-edge technology using a single blockchain platform that uses hardware acceleration which is capable of providing public, permissioned, and private blockchains along with a decentralized exchange.

“Blockchain transactions have the potential to revolutionize the world economy, and we are excited to deliver plug and play security solutions according to the market needs – in AWS Marketplace with easy deployment.” said Sébastien Rabou, Security Division Director of Silex Insight. “Scalability will no longer be a bottleneck for the blockchain providers when connecting the cryptographic standard to their requirements but will now be capable of massive adaptation and tremendous throughput, without compromising security."

Silex Insight are looking to build future solutions to continually boost performance and further reducing power consumption. For more information and the opportunity to test the Blockchain Hardware Accelerator on AWS Marketplace, please visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B088WPRL65. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

For more information on all the Blockchain Hardware Accelerator solutions from Silex Insight, please visit www.silexinsight.com/blockchain-hardware-accelerator/

About Silex Insight

Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of Security IP solutions for embedded systems and custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module that provides a complete security solution for all platforms. For custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec, Silex Insight provides high-end image and video compression solutions for distributing low latency, 4K HDR video over IP. Development take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium. For more information, visit www.silexinsight.com.





