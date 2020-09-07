GUC Monthly Sales Report - Aug 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Sep 7, 2020 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Aug 2020 were NT$ 1,184 million, increased 26.6% month-overmonth and increased 38.7% year-over-year. Net sales for January through Aug 2020 totaled NT$8,217 million, increased 23.4% compared to the same period in 2019.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2020 2019 MoM (%) YoY (%) Aug 1,184,762 854,049 26.6% 38.7% Year to Date 8,217,381 6,656,464 N/A 23.4%

Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

GUC Aug 2020 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 669,908 57 NRE 513,339 43 Others 1,515 0 Total 1,184,762 100

