Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 4.9 Percent Year-to-Year in July
Worldwide sales in July increase 2.1 percent on a month-to-month basis as all major regional markets post sales increases
WASHINGTON—Sept. 7, 2020—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors were $35.2 billion in July 2020, 4.9 percent more than the July 2019 total of $33.5 billion and 2.1 percent greater than the June 2020 total of $34.5 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 95 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
“The global semiconductor market has remained largely resistant to global macroeconomic headwinds through the first seven months of the year, with sales in July increasing on both a year-to-year and month-to-month basis, but substantial market uncertainty remains for the rest of the year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Sales into the Americas remained strong in July, increasing 26 percent year-to-year, and year-to-year sales were up globally among both memory and non-memory products.”
Regionally, sales increased on a year-to-year basis in the Americas (26.3 percent), China (3.5 percent), and Asia Pacific/All Other (1.4 percent), but decreased in Japan (-0.4 percent) and Europe (-14.7 percent). On a month-to-month basis, sales increased across all regions: Asia Pacific/All Other (4.5 percent), Japan (3.4 percent), Europe (3.2 percent), the Americas (0.9 percent), and China (0.5 percent).
For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.
About SIA
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $193 billion in 2019. SIA represents 95 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.
About WSTS
World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 5.1 Percent Year-to-Year in June; Q2 Sales Down Slightly Compared to Q1
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 5.8 Percent Year-to-Year in May; Annual Sales Projected to Increase 3.3 Percent in 2020, 6.2 Percent in 2021
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 17.4 Percent Year-to-Year in July
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 24 Percent Year-to-Year in July
- Global Semiconductor Sales Decrease 15.5 Percent Year-to-Year in July
Breaking News
- Second Quarter 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Up 26% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
- CAST and Fraunhofer IPMS Introduce CAN XL Bus Controller IP Core
- Socionext starts providing high-speed, high-quality H.264 video encoder available on Amazon Web Services
- Chips&Media to Exhibit at the 2020 Embedded Vision Summit
- Fraunhofer IIS presents 8k video over IP transmission with JPEG XS at the virtual IBC 2020
Most Popular
- 2H20 Growth Expectations Vary Among Leading IC Suppliers
- Global Top Ten IC Foundries Ranked for 1Q19, with TSMC Expected to Reach 48.1% Market Share, Says TrendForce
- Imagination announces the first RISC-V computer architecture course
- SiFive and Barcelona Supercomputing Center Advance Industry Adoption of RISC-V Vector Extension
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Responses to Media on the U.S. Government's Consideration to Add the Company to a Trade Blacklist
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page