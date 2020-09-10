TSMC August 2020 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Sep. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for August 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for August 2020 were approximately NT$122.88 billion, an increase of 16.0 percent from July 2020 and an increase of 15.8 percent from August 2019. Revenues for January through August 2020 totaled NT$850.14 billion, an increase of 30.7 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
TSMC August Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|August 2020
|122,878
|July 2020
|105,963
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|16.0
|August 2019
|106,118
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|15.8
|January to August 2020
|850,137
|January to August 2019
|650,578
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|30.7
|
