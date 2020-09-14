Imagination appoints Sir Peter Bonfield to board as non-executive director

London, UK – Imagination Technologies announces the appointment of Sir Peter Bonfield to the Company’s board as a non-executive director. Sir Peter Bonfield has more than 50 years of experience in the international technology business and has has served on the boards of 12 international technology companies, including Sony, NXP, Mentor Graphics and Ericsson.

Says Sir Peter Bonfield: “We have heard a lot recently in the media about the importance and prospects of Imagination. I look forward, through my engagement on the board, to moving the company closer to achieving its potential as one of the great British-forged, and now international, technology companies. The areas in which Imagination is engaged – graphics, AI and connectivity – are surely going to be even more in-demand as trends towards automation, mobility, and the cloud accelerate.”

Says Ray Bingham, Executive Chairman and interim-CEO, Imagination: “Sir Peter joined Texas Instruments in 1966 just seven years after Jack Kilby invented the integrated circuit and he continues to be very influential today both through his roles as a board member on some of the world’s largest electronics companies and advisor to start-ups and Private Equity firms. We are excited to have his dynamic presence on our board and his expertise to call upon.”

Knighted in 1996 and awarded the CBE in 1989, Sir Peter received the Financial Times Outstanding Director of the Year Award 2019. He is Chairman of Netherlands-based NXP, a world leader in automotive Semiconductors and security. He is a director and Chair of Audit at TSMC in Taiwan, the world’s most successful dedicated semiconductor foundry. Sir Peter is an elected Fellow of The Royal Academy of Engineering and holds a US patent for Solid State Software modules.

He is a member of The Longreach Group Advisory Board; Senior Advisor to Alix Partners; and on the US board of the EastWest Institute, as well as holding numerous other senior board and advisory roles.

His prior positions include CEO of BT Group, Chairman and CEO of ICL plc and Deputy CEO of STC plc.

About Imagination Technologies

Imagination is a UK-based company that creates silicon and software IP (intellectual property) designed to give its customers an edge in a competitive global technology market. Its graphics, compute, vision & AI, and connectivity technologies enable outstanding PPA (Power, Performance and Area), robust security, fast TTM (Time-to-Market) and lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Products based on Imagination IP are used by billions of people across the globe in their phones, cars, homes, and workplaces. Imagination Technologies was acquired in 2017 by Canyon Bridge, a global private equity investment fund. See www.imgtec.com.





