Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Licensed by VITEC for High Resolution Video Encoder and Decoder Chips

CAMPBELL, Calif. – September 15, 2020 – Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that VITEC has licensed Arteris FlexNoC Interconnect IP for use in its high resolution video encoder and decoder systems.

VITEC is the world’s end-to-end video streaming pioneer having developed the world’s first hardware MPEG-1 encoder for microcomputers in 1992 and the first 100% hardware-based HEVC encoder for portable applications in 2015. The company develops its own hardware-based encode/decode solutions for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, archiving and streaming to deliver the highest quality IPTV video over satellite links, private networks and the internet.

“Arteris FlexNoC interconnect technology has enabled us to optimize the increased on-chip bandwidth of our next generation H.265 hardware while reducing the die area of our chips,” said Richard Bernard, Senior Product Manager at VITEC. “Implementing FlexNoC IP as the on-chip dataflow backbone of our chips reduces our costs while increasing video encode and decode performance, which helps us maintain our competitive advantage.”

“VITEC’s choice of Arteris IP FlexNoC for its state-of-the-art IPTV video systems is evidence of how our NoC technology increases chip performance while decreasing die size and cost,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “Arteris IP is the only semiconductor IP company 100% focused on innovating on-chip interconnect technologies that accelerate the development and increase the performance of system-on-chip architectures.”

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore cache coherent and FlexNoC non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/arteris.





