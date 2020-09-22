Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) Integrates Verimatrix's Whitebox Cryptographic Key Technology Into Customer's Main Control Function to Safeguard Consumer Printers
Marks Verimatrix’s Entrance Into Vast New Market
Aix-en-Provence, France and San Diego, USA, September 21, 2020 – Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that its value-added reseller, Japan-based Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) Corporation, has implemented Verimatrix Whitebox cryptographic key protection technology inside consumer printers produced by one of the country’s premier manufacturers. Whitebox is part of the Verimatrix Application Shielding family of solutions.
"Exposed cryptographic keys are a significant vulnerability in IoT code for connected devices," said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. "Our Whitebox tool allows Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) to dissolve keys into the code itself and obscures algorithms to keep its customer’s critical intellectual property, applications, devices and data safe. The deployment of our Whitebox technology into the devices of a leading electronics manufacturer illustrates our ability to easily empower partners to deploy advanced security architectures. That’s a capability unmatched in our industry – and we’re pleased to work with such as a well-respected partner such as Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) to expand its IoT protection capabilities into the printing sector.”
Dependency on hardware-based security can be costly and cumbersome, which is why Verimatrix Whitebox operates in a pure software environment without the need for expensive, resistive hardware. With this approach, an application can support any device without provisioning fees or the hassle of arranging and paying for access. With Verimatrix Whitebox, Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) can quickly safeguard it’s customer’s printing ecosystem from cyberattacks.
“As a trusted local partner of Verimatrix, we offer manufacturers significant value throughout the selection and implementation process for IoT security,” said Takashi Shigeishi, Senior Sales Manager at Toshiba Information Systems (Japan). “The flexibility and scalability of the Verimatrix technology brings great appeal to discerning manufacturers. Verimatrix places both the integration partner and device maker in control of advanced IP protection – that is a powerful selling point, as we continually look to maximize security benefits for our customers.”
About Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) Corporation
Since its establishment in 1962, Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) Corporation has always fully utilized state-of-the-art technology in the information industry. As a leading company in the information service area, it has used this technology to meet a variety of computerization needs from companies and society as a whole. Now, Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) is committed to the challenges of the accelerated pace of change in the information technology, determined to be a reliable integrated IT solution partner for its customers. Visit https://www.tjsys.co.jp/.
