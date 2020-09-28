High performance, energy efficient 4-issue, 32-mac vector DSP core targeted for 4G/5G wireless terminal and Infrastructure applications with scalable vector processing based on the fourth generation ZSP architecture
NUVIA Raises $240M Series B Funding as it Accelerates Plans to Deliver Industry Leading CPU Performance to the Data Center
Series B Investment Round to Provide Runway to First Silicon for Orion SoC
Santa Clara, Calif., September 24, 2020 - NUVIA, a leading-edge silicon design company, today announced the close of its Series B funding round, raising $240M. The funding round was led by Mithril Capital in partnership with Sehat Sutardja and Weili Dai (founders of Marvell Technology Group), funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC., and Temasek, with additional participation from Atlantic Bridge, Redline Capital, Capricorn Investment Group, Dell Technologies Capital, Mayfield, Nepenthe LLC and WRVI Capital. The closure of NUVIA’s Series B round builds on a $53M Series A round, raised in November 2019. NUVIA was founded in February 2019 by John Bruno, Manu Gulati and Gerard Williams, with the vision to create the world’s leading server processor.
“The opportunity in front of NUVIA has never been brighter, with an industry that’s looking for a new way to get the performance needed to power the next generation of cloud and enterprise computing,” said Gerard Williams III, CEO, NUVIA. “We’re very fortunate to have an incredible group of investors behind us as we close Series B and take the next steps in our vision to redefine performance, energy efficiency, scalability, compute density and total cost of ownership within the data center.”
NUVIA is building a leading-edge SoC and CPU core, codenamed “Orion” and “Phoenix,” that are designed to deliver industry leading performance on real cloud workloads. More details on performance for the Phoenix CPU can be found at https://nuviainc.com/blog/performancedeliveredanewway.
About NUVIA
Headquartered in Santa Clara, NUVIA was founded on the promise of reimagining silicon design for high-performance computing environments. The company is focused on building products that blend the best attributes of compute performance, power efficiency and scalability. For more information, please visit www.nuviainc.com.
