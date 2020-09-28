Washington clamps down on SMIC
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (September 28, 2020)
Washington has clamped down on SMIC – ruling that machinery orders by the Chinese foundry have to get individual clearance from the US Department of Commerce.
SMIC shares fell 7% on the news.
SMIC has a capex budget of $4.2 billion for 2020 as it tries to upgrade its process technology beyond 14nm, but without US-controlled equipment it won’t be able to do it.
