Washington clamps down on SMIC

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (September 28, 2020)

Washington has clamped down on SMIC – ruling that machinery orders by the Chinese foundry have to get individual clearance from the US Department of Commerce.

SMIC shares fell 7% on the news.

SMIC has a capex budget of $4.2 billion for 2020 as it tries to upgrade its process technology beyond 14nm, but without US-controlled equipment it won’t be able to do it.

Click here to read more ...







