GUC Monthly Sales Report - September 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Oct 5, 2020 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Sep 2020 were NT$ 1,408 million, increased 18.8% month-overmonth and increased 86.1% year-over-year. Net sales for January through September 2020 totaled NT$9,625 million, increased 29.8% compared to the same period in 2019.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2020 2019 MoM (%) YoY (%) Sep 1,407,806 756,673 18.8% 86.1% Year to Date 9,625,187 7,413,137 N/A 29.8%

Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

GUC Sep 2020 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 706,719 50 NRE 657,971 47 Others 43,116 3 Total 1,407,806 100

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC's company website (http://www.guc-asic.com) for details.






