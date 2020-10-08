TSMC September 2020 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Oct. 8, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for September 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for September 2020 were approximately NT$127.59 billion, an increase of 3.8 percent from August 2020 and an increase of 24.9 percent from September 2019. Revenues for January through September 2020 totaled NT$977.72 billion, an increase of 29.9 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

TSMC September Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues September 2020 127,585 August 2020 122,878 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 3.8 September 2019 102,170 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 24.9 January to September 2020 977,722 January to September 2019 752,748 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 29.9





