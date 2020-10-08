TSMC September 2020 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Oct. 8, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for September 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for September 2020 were approximately NT$127.59 billion, an increase of 3.8 percent from August 2020 and an increase of 24.9 percent from September 2019. Revenues for January through September 2020 totaled NT$977.72 billion, an increase of 29.9 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
TSMC September Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|September 2020
|127,585
|August 2020
|122,878
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|3.8
|September 2019
|102,170
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|24.9
|January to September 2020
|977,722
|January to September 2019
|752,748
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|29.9
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Huang "Confident" Nvidia-Arm Deal Will Get Past Regulators
- Synopsys DesignWare CXL IP Supports AMBA CXS Protocol Targeting High-Performance Computing SoCs
- proteanTecs Announces Market and Regional Expansions
- Instrumentation Technology Systems adds intoPIX TICO-XS to their upcoming NetVIDxs
- UMC Reports Sales for September 2020
Most Popular
- Eximius Design Joins TSMC Design Center Alliance Program
- Renesas Selects Andes RISC-V 32-Bit CPU Cores for its First RISC-V Implementation of ASSPs
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 4.9 Percent Year-to-Year in August
- China's Semiconductor Industry to Brace for Impact as SMIC Assesses Export Restrictions Placed by U.S., Says TrendForce
- Intel's Roadmap: A Closer Look at Process Technologies and Production Plans
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page