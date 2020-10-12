Visit Vidatronic at the Virtual GLOBALFOUNDRIES Technology Conference (GTC) - EMEA on October 16th
October 12, 2020 -- Vidatronic will be exhibiting at next week’s EMEA virtual GLOBALFOUNDRIES Technology Conference (GTC). If you are attending the event make sure you visit Vidatronic’s virtual booth to learn more about our the company’s analog IP portfolio, which includes integrated power management unit (PMU) and LED driver solutions. As proud members of the GLOBALSOLUTIONS Ecosystem, Vidatronic provides a full suite of analog IP on GLOBALFOUNDRIES advanced nodes, configurable by application to any process node.
Embedded analog and power management IP cores continue to be essential elements to achieving the highest levels of performance and reliability within today’s advanced process technologies. Vidatronic’s analog IP is designed for integration into systems on a chip (SoCs), including Consumer, Internet Of Things (IoT), Data Center, Enterprise, and Security applications. The company is dedicated to designing analog IP specifically for maximizing performance while minimizing power consumption and reducing board area and cost across these sectors and more. The team’s extensive experience in advanced processes, from 180 nm all the way down to 5 nm FinFET, history of first-pass silicon success, and portfolio of patented IP allows them to take care of customers’ analog needs at a fraction of the time and cost with lower risk than in-house design.
The Vidatronic team will be available to chat at the virtual booth during the event and look forward to speaking to attendees and customers. They will also be responding immediately to attendees filling out the contact form on the GTC virtual event site.
For more information, please visit the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Technology Conference – EMEA event page.
Search Silicon IP
Vidatronic, Inc. Hot IP
- Buck DC-DC Converter (Silicon-proven 110 nm, 400mA, excellent efficiency)
- Noise Quencher® Capless LDO (Silicon-proven 180 nm, 300 mA, excellent supply no ...
- Power Quencher® Capless LDO (Silicon-proven 40 nm, 3 mA, excellent quiescent cu ...
- ACCUREF™ Bandgap Reference (Silicon-proven 130 nm, low-power, low-noise, ultra ...
- Buck DC-DC Converter for Integrated PMU (Silicon-proven 40 nm, 140 mA, optimized ...
