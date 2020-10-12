intoPIX Ships v2.0 of FastTICO-XS SDK for x86-64 CPU platforms to speed up JPEG-XS workflows

2nd generation, twice the performance. Literally !

Mont-Saint-Guibert -- October 12, 2020 – intoPIX, leading provider of innovative compression technologies for the audio-visual market, is proud to announce the launch of FastTICO-XS version 2.0 for x86-64 Intel & AMD platform. Only 2 months after the new Nvidia GPU release, our software team strikes again with a new MAJOR release of its x86-64 implementation of the new increasingly popular JPEG XS codec.

This SDK enables you to build advanced software-based solutions offering very high performance and low latency for HD, 4K or 8K workflows. It makes it easy to incorporate it into latency-critical applications such live/remote/cloud production or AV over IP.

See what's included in FastTICO-XS V2.0

Version 2.0 of intoPIX’s FastTICO-XS SDK for X86-64 CPU platforms introduces the following features and capabilities:

200% faster encoding/decoding: The FastTICO-XS Software Development Kit v2.0 is more than a mere revision of its 3-month old predecessor. It raises the pure CPU-based JPEG XS encoding and decoding to new levels: expect a close to a doubling or more of the current performances, especially for the higher UHD resolutions and higher compression ratios.

As the sole provider of a full-stack offer - FPGA, CPU and GPU - of JPEG XS solutions, intoPIX is striving to ensure its customers have the best option for their platforms. This overall of our FastTICO-XS SDK for CPU will enable real-time JPEG XS on a wider range of processors, further reduce the load of existing implementations and essentially give more flexibility to the codec’s adopters.

The FastTICO-XS Software Development Kit v2.0 is more than a mere revision of its 3-month old predecessor. It raises the pure CPU-based JPEG XS encoding and decoding to new levels: expect a close to a doubling or more of the current performances, especially for the higher UHD resolutions and higher compression ratios. As the sole provider of a full-stack offer - FPGA, CPU and GPU - of JPEG XS solutions, intoPIX is striving to ensure its customers have the best option for their platforms. This overall of our FastTICO-XS SDK for CPU will enable real-time JPEG XS on a wider range of processors, further reduce the load of existing implementations and essentially give more flexibility to the codec’s adopters. New API to achieve less than 1 millisecond of latency in CPU: With FastTICO-XS SDK v2.0, encoding/decoding 4K video at 60fps with Visually Lossless Quality no longer requires powerful GPUs or dedicated hardware. Pure software on mid-range CPU becomes a viable alternative. And although FPGA implementation will stay at the cutting edge of optimum latency, sub-frame latency is no longer its appanage: full HD encode/decode is now a matter of tens of lines …This is due to a partial API, also a major innovation of the v2.0 release. For the decoder, it enables the production of a video while the CodeStream is still incoming. The encoder will start producing CodeStream while still receiving pixels… reducing the overall latency to less than 100 lines i.e. less than 1ms.

With FastTICO-XS SDK v2.0, encoding/decoding 4K video at 60fps with Visually Lossless Quality no longer requires powerful GPUs or dedicated hardware. Pure software on mid-range CPU becomes a viable alternative. And although FPGA implementation will stay at the cutting edge of optimum latency, sub-frame latency is no longer its appanage: full HD encode/decode is now a matter of tens of lines …This is due to a partial API, also a major innovation of the v2.0 release. For the decoder, it enables the production of a video while the CodeStream is still incoming. The encoder will start producing CodeStream while still receiving pixels… reducing the overall latency to less than 100 lines i.e. less than 1ms. The new SDI mapping Add-On enables users to map 4K/8Keffciently over existing 3G/HD-SDI cables. This unique feature reformats the XS codestream to fully map the SDI active area avoiding the forbidden EAV/SAV codes, offering a 20% gain of compression/quality performances. This Add-On completes the previously released FFmpeg Add-On.

The v2.0 release is shipping this month. Visit our website for more information about the intoPIX FastTICO-XS SDKs or contact us to try and test the latest release.





