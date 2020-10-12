Capacitor-less 104 dB dynamic range ADC with low power mode and ultra low latency capability
AMD and Xilinx: A Match Made in Silicon Valley?
By Kevin Krewell, EETimes (October 12, 2020)
Once again, the chip company acquisition rumors are back! In this acquisition rumor AMD is in negotiations to buy Xilinx. And, again, this story comes from the Wall Street Journal, just as the rumor of NVIDIA buying Arm was, the veracity of which was later substantiated. The reason why these speculative reports come from the Wall Street Journal is that it is well connected with the investment banking community, which gets involved in these types of large acquisition deals. That said, AMD acquiring Xilinx is something that really seems to have come out of left field to us.
First, it was not known AMD was in acquisition mode and certainly not for a company as large as Xilinx and not for so much money. The deal to buy Xilinx is rumored to cost AMD $30 billion, which is almost a third of its market capitalization.
On top of that, Xilinx was not known to be ready to be acquired, as their new CEO was in the midst of transforming the business with the Versal products and extending their drive into the data center, AI, and telecom markets.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- AMD-Xilinx Deal: Bringing The Fight To The Data Center
- AMD Reported to Be Negotiating Purchase of Xilinx
- eInfochips to Exhibit and Present at Design & Reuse IP-SoC Silicon Valley 2020
- Vidatronic and IP-Semantics Join Forces in California's Silicon Valley
- Silex Insight expands into North America with opening of Silicon Valley office
Breaking News
- AMD and Xilinx: A Match Made in Silicon Valley?
- Synopsys IC Compiler II Delivers First-Pass Silicon Success for Graphcore's Multi-Billion Gate AI Processor
- AMD-Xilinx Deal: Bringing The Fight To The Data Center
- AMD Reported to Be Negotiating Purchase of Xilinx
- Cadence Pegasus Verification System Certified for TSMC N16, N12 and N7 Process Technologies
Most Popular
- Think Silicon to introduce a new Inference Micro GPU Architecture based on RISC-V at Linley Fall Virtual Processor Conference
- Huang "Confident" Nvidia-Arm Deal Will Get Past Regulators
- Renesas Selects Andes RISC-V 32-Bit CPU Cores for its First RISC-V Implementation of ASSPs
- Intel to Acquire Altera
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 4.9 Percent Year-to-Year in August