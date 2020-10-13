Synopsys Names Shankar Krishnamoorthy General Manager of the Digital Design Group
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. today announced that Shankar Krishnamoorthy has been promoted to GM of the Digital Design Group. Krishnamoorthy, who rejoined Synopsys in 2017, is an electronic design automation veteran with 25 years of experience bringing to market high-value, market-leading physical design and logic synthesis solutions. Most recently, he was senior vice president of the Digital Implementation group, where he led the development and delivery of Synopsys' game-changing innovations including Fusion Compiler™, RTL Architect, 3DIC Compiler and Synopsys TestMAX® solutions.
"Shankar has been instrumental in driving our digital design efforts over the past three years and widening our technology lead, resulting in significant customer momentum," said Sassine Ghazi, chief operating officer of Synopsys. "I look forward to working with him as he leads the group into our next phase of innovation and growth."
"The Synopsys Digital Design Group has been at the forefront of leading innovation in the EDA industry to enable our customers to achieve their power, performance and area ambitions in shrinking market windows," said Shankar Krishnamoorthy. "I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead this outstanding team and work in close partnership with our customers and partners to deliver differentiated products in their markets."
Prior to Synopsys, he worked as GM of IC Design Solutions and head of R&D for IC Implementation at Mentor Graphics, and was founder and CTO of Sierra Design Automation. He holds a master's degree in computer science from the University of Texas and a computer science degree from the Indian Institute of Technology.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
