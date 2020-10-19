Wipro to acquire Eximius Design, strengthens leadership in VLSI and systems design services

East Brunswick, New Jersey, USA and Bangalore, India – October 13, 2020 -- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eximius Design, a leading engineering services company with strong expertise in semiconductor, software and systems design.

Eximius provides end-to-end solutions and services for building smarter, smaller and faster connected products for various use cases of IoT, Industry 4.0, Edge Computing, Cloud, 5G and Artificial Intelligence. Their expertise spans across SOC, IP, ASIC, FPGA[1], Hardware System and Software domains. Founded in August 2013 and headquartered in San Jose, California, USA, Eximius has design centers in the US, India and Malaysia. Their clientele includes some of the Fortune 100 corporations and new age companies across semiconductors, cloud and hyperscale infrastructure, consumer electronics and automotive segments.

Eximius’ offerings and solutions will be consolidated as a part of Wipro’s EngineeringNXT framework, providing customers with a platform to innovate and engineer the next generation of products and platforms at scale.

“Eximius enables Wipro to strengthen market leadership in VLSI and systems design services by expanding our market presence and strengthening our technical leadership in the semiconductor ecosystem, to help accelerate silicon innovation for our customers. We are pleased to welcome Eximius’ employees and look forward to help our customers innovate at scale and deliver next generation connected products, faster,” said Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro Limited.

“Our customers, employees and the entire semiconductor ecosystem will tremendously benefit from the synergies of Eximius and Wipro’s combined portfolio of offerings,” said Jay Avula, CEO, Eximius Design. “Clients will gain access to Wipro’s global scale and offerings, along with Eximius’ innovative solutions to accelerate the adoption of ASIC, FPGA, systems and software engineering initiatives. We are pleased to become a part of the Wipro family.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending December 31, 2020.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About Eximius Design (Eximius)

Eximius Design is an engineering services company focused on ASIC design, FPGA design, Systems and Software engineering. Eximius was founded in August 2013 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Eximius has design centers in India and Malaysia and its client list includes Fortune 100 enterprises and high profile startups. Eximius blends the product development experience of its leadership team with the customer focus of its highly skilled engineers to deliver End-to-End Solutions and Services from “Concept to Launch”. As part of its engagements, Eximius has led the development, from inception to productization, of hundreds of designs spanning across the technology industry.





