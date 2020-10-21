Faraday Brings Advanced Audio ASIC Solutions to the Music Entertainment Industry
Hsinchu, Taiwan -- October 21, 2020 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced gains in advanced to high-end audio applications with adoption and recognition from some of the top brands in musical instruments. Faraday’s audio ASIC solutions have been upgraded, targeting professional musical instruments and the immersive technology of Dolby Digital and DTS now available in advanced process nodes.
With a decade of digital audio processing ASIC experience, Faraday has accumulated ample know-how in performance optimization and low-power technology. The IP portfolio covers a comprehensive mix of analog and mixed-signal solutions from 55nm to 22nm processes, helping shorten ASIC implementation cycles and ensuring integration quality. Complete USB IP solutions and high-resolution audio codecs are available and can be customized to achieve customer-specific low latency requirements and sound quality enhancements.
“Audio entertainment demand is in a period of strong growth bolstered by on-line streaming video and music services, we are also witnessing a move from consumer level to the professional studio level” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology. “Faraday is providing our Customers with the IP and services needed to realize their unique acoustic capabilities, enhancing the User experience, and creating a win-win scenario in capturing these market opportunities,” he added.
About Faraday Technology Corporation
Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Faraday Technology Corp. Hot IP
Related News
- Faraday Succeeds in Next-Gen Display ASIC with Display IP Solutions
- Faraday Delivers System-Level ESD Protection Service to Reduce ASIC Time-to-Market
- Faraday Announces Low-DPPM Solution for a Wide Range of ASIC Applications
- Faraday's AIoT Platform ASIC Solution Escalates System Accomplishment
- Faraday Unveils New IoT SoC Platform to Accelerate Early-Stage ASIC Development
Breaking News
- Arm Awarded TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for Processor IP for Six Years in a Row
- Faraday Brings Advanced Audio ASIC Solutions to the Music Entertainment Industry
- Alphawave IP Receives Prestigious 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for High-Speed SerDes IP
- Silicon Creations Named 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year for Analog / Mixed-Signal IP
- Microchip Acquires High-Level Synthesis Tool Provider LegUp to Simplify Development of PolarFire FPGA-based Edge Compute Solutions
Most Popular
- TSMC Announces 2020 OIP Partner of the Year Awards for Excellence in Accelerating Silicon Innovation
- China Forecast to Represent 22% of the Foundry Market in 2020
- Wipro to acquire Eximius Design, strengthens leadership in VLSI and systems design services
- Latest NPU adds to Arm's AI Platform performance, applicability, and efficiency
- TSMC 12FFC silicon proven SERDES Phy IPs' for HDMI 2.1, PCIe Gen5, DDR4, USB 4 & MIPI Interfaces available immediately for your next SoC
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page