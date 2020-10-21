Faraday Brings Advanced Audio ASIC Solutions to the Music Entertainment Industry

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- October 21, 2020 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced gains in advanced to high-end audio applications with adoption and recognition from some of the top brands in musical instruments. Faraday’s audio ASIC solutions have been upgraded, targeting professional musical instruments and the immersive technology of Dolby Digital and DTS now available in advanced process nodes.

With a decade of digital audio processing ASIC experience, Faraday has accumulated ample know-how in performance optimization and low-power technology. The IP portfolio covers a comprehensive mix of analog and mixed-signal solutions from 55nm to 22nm processes, helping shorten ASIC implementation cycles and ensuring integration quality. Complete USB IP solutions and high-resolution audio codecs are available and can be customized to achieve customer-specific low latency requirements and sound quality enhancements.

“Audio entertainment demand is in a period of strong growth bolstered by on-line streaming video and music services, we are also witnessing a move from consumer level to the professional studio level” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology. “Faraday is providing our Customers with the IP and services needed to realize their unique acoustic capabilities, enhancing the User experience, and creating a win-win scenario in capturing these market opportunities,” he added.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com.





