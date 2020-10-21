IAR Systems brings functional safety tools to RISC-V with certification for IEC 61508 and ISO 26262
UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2020 -- Certified by TÜV SÜD, the functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V will deliver qualified tools, simplified validation and guaranteed support through the product life cycle
IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, further extends its strong tools offering for RISC-V by announcing a certified version of its development tools. The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench® for RISC-V will be certified by TÜV SÜD according to the requirements of IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety, as well as ISO 26262, which is used for automotive safety-related systems. In addition, the certification covers the international standard IEC 62304, which specifies life cycle requirements for the development of medical software and software within medical devices, and the European railway standards EN 50128 and EN 50657.
"We are seeing RISC-V becoming an important architecture not only in broad designs, but specifically in automotive applications," said Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. "By providing our development tools with certification according to ISO 26262, we enable the RISC-V community to further expand and more rapidly bring functional safety designs to the market. As a commercial tools vendor, we are able to provide global technical support as well as invest in keeping our products robust, maintained and qualified. Our certified tools will enable our customers to speed up the path to using RISC-V in safety-critical applications within automotive and other areas."
"We see a strong demand for RISC-V with safety among our customers, and the certification of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V aligns perfectly with that demand," said Frankwell Lin, President, Andes Technology. "We are excited to partner with IAR Systems to further accelerate the use of RISC-V in applications with functional safety requirements. Together, we will provide powerful solutions that enable our customers to meet all their project requirements."
"Safety certification of IAR Systems' tools will be a major step forward for functional-safety enablement of SiFive and commercial RISC-V software developers worldwide," said Aniket Saha, Senior Director, Product Management at SiFive. "SiFive Core IP enables innovators to develop workload-focused designs quickly, and together with IAR Systems' certified tools will further drive adoption of RISC-V in applications that require safety certification."
"Functional safety certified solutions is an essential matter for our customers. NSITEXE develops RISC-V based processor IP for accelerators that are provided in automotive and other safety-critical systems," said Hideki Sugimoto, CTO, NSITEXE, Inc. "IAR Systems' tools are well-proven for the automotive market, and we are pleased to see this upgrade of the development tools for RISC-V, as having a functional safety certified compiler is very important for our customers."
The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench includes a functional safety certificate, a safety report from TÜV SÜD and a Safety Manual. With the certified tools, IAR Systems provides a Functional Safety Support and Update Agreement with guaranteed support for the sold version for the longevity of the contract. Along with prioritized technical support, the agreement includes access to validated service packs and regular reports of known deviations and problems. More information is available at www.iar.com/safety.
Functional safety certification for RISC-V will be available for the next version, 1.40, of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V. The certification process is expected to be finalized in early 2021.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Xilinx's Comprehensive Functional Safety Design Package Enables Smarter Factories and Medical Equipment
- Synopsys Announces Industry-First Unified Functional Safety Verification Solution to Accelerate Time-to-Certification for IPs and SoCs
- eMemory IP Garners Most Stringent Level of Certification for Automotive Applications
- eMCOS AUTOSAR, an AUTOSAR-Compliant Scalable RTOS, Receives ISO 26262 Functional Safety Standard Certification at Highest ASIL D Safety Integrity Level
- 48 Arteris IP Engineers Attain ISO 26262 Functional Safety Practitioner Certification by exida
Breaking News
- Arm Awarded TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for Processor IP for Six Years in a Row
- Faraday Brings Advanced Audio ASIC Solutions to the Music Entertainment Industry
- Alphawave IP Receives Prestigious 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for High-Speed SerDes IP
- Silicon Creations Named 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year for Analog / Mixed-Signal IP
- Microchip Acquires High-Level Synthesis Tool Provider LegUp to Simplify Development of PolarFire FPGA-based Edge Compute Solutions
Most Popular
- TSMC Announces 2020 OIP Partner of the Year Awards for Excellence in Accelerating Silicon Innovation
- China Forecast to Represent 22% of the Foundry Market in 2020
- Wipro to acquire Eximius Design, strengthens leadership in VLSI and systems design services
- Latest NPU adds to Arm's AI Platform performance, applicability, and efficiency
- TSMC 12FFC silicon proven SERDES Phy IPs' for HDMI 2.1, PCIe Gen5, DDR4, USB 4 & MIPI Interfaces available immediately for your next SoC
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page