M31 Technology Receives 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for Specialty Process IP

Hsinchu, Taiwan, October 22, 2020 – M31 Technology has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of 2020 OIP Partner of the Year award for Specialty Process IP. The OIP Partner of the Year awards honor TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners like M31 Technology demonstrating excellence in next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) and 3DIC design enablement over the past year.

This award was given to M31 Technology based on the following work that has been delivered:

SRAM compiler on 28nm embedded-Flash of specialty processes

SRAM compiler on 28nm High-Voltage of specialty processes

Standard Cell Library, GPIO Library, SRAM compiler on 90nm Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS+ of specialty processes

“M31 and TSMC have started a long-term partnership since 2012. It is an honor for M31 received such an award from TSMC again,” stated Hsiao-Ping Lin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of M31. “Meanwhile, honor also represents greater responsibility and further dedication. In the future, we still adhere to the philosophy and original intention of the IP boutique, along with the commitment to our customers, continuous improvement and innovation to provide more efficient products and higher quality service.”

“I’m pleased to congratulate M31 Technology as the winner of the 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award for Special Process IP,” said Suk Lee, Senior Director of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “We look forward to our continued partnership to address customers’ design challenges and extend the development of PPA-optimized design platforms for smartphone, HPC, automotive, AI/ML and IoT applications.”

The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies achieving the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation to accelerate silicon innovation. M31 Technology will continue working with TSMC to enable next-generation SoC and 3DIC designs with certified solutions and services using TSMC’s latest technologies.

Additional information: link to TSMC Press Center.

About M31 Technology

M31 Technology Corporation is a professional silicon intellectual property (IP) provider. The company was founded in October, 2011 with its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. M31’s strength is in R&D and customer service. With substantial experiences in IP development, IC design and electronic design automation fields, M31 focuses on providing high-speed interface IP, memory compilers, standard cell library and ESD/IO library solutions. For more information please visit https://www.m31tech.com





